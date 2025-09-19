Waller on the Way: What That Could Mean for the Offense
Looks like the Waller wait is about to end.
Yep, Darren Waller is on track to make his Miami Dolphins debut when they face the New York Jets in the Monday night game of Week 4.
The caveat is Waller not having any setbacks during the week of practice related to the hip injury that's caused him to miss the first three games of the regular season.
Waller was listed on the injury report as a limited practice participant all week before the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills.
"Basically, it was super close with regard to if the game was on Sunday, not Thursday, it would have been a closer shot," head coach Mike McDaniel said during a Zoom media session Friday morning. "I feel very good about ... this is an important week. But, yeah, I have in my mind the expectation that he's going to play against the Jets.
"His body has to follow through, and we'll take that day by day, but I know he's excited for that this week and getting a full week underneath his belt of practice before the next game."
Waller has not yet gone through a full practice since the start of the regular season, with McDaniel explaining a couple of weeks ago that Waller sustained a hip strain before the Wednesday practice during Week 1, a practice he was scheduled to sit out as part of a maintenance program.
Waller also didn't have a full practice during training camp after starting off on the Physically Unable to Perform list, some three weeks after coming out of retirement and being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants involving a swap of late-round draft picks.
WHAT WALLER COULD BRING
Because of his career credentials, the hope is that Waller can bring back the pass-catching element to the tight end position that's been missing this season, with Jonnu Smith now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tanner Conner and Julian Hill each had one reception in the 31-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, giving the Dolphins tight ends a total of four catches over the first three games.
This comes after Smith set franchise records for the position in 2024 with 88 catches and 884 receiving yards.
Waller came to Miami with two seasons of at least 90 catches and more than 1,100 yards, but those came all the way back in 2019 and 2020.
Waller has dealt with injuries since then, not to mention his one-year retirement, so it's unfair to expect that kind of dynamic production once his joins the lineup.
But it's also fair to expect the tight end position to no longe be an afterthought in the passing game the way Hill and Conner have been.
If nothing else, Waller's presence will give opposing defenses something to think about besides De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and maybe now Ollie Gordon II.
The Dolphins paid a minimal price to get Waller, both in terms of trade compensation and contract, but it'll be nice to finally get some sort of return on that investment.