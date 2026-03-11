How the Dolphins Created Cap Space with Austin Jackson

The Miami Dolphins have created some needed cap space by addressing the contract of tackle Austin Jackson.

The Dolphins created more than $8 million of cap space with a restructured contract for Jackson, who reduced his salary but also got some guaranteed money.

Jackson's cap number went from $15 million to a little under $7 million with his base salary cut to the veteran minimum of $1.3 million (fully guaranteed), according to Over The Cap. Jackson also got a $4.25 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Jackson now has four void years on his contract starting in 2027, meaning he is on track to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The move — along with the releases of Jason Sanders and Alec Ingold and the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick — will put the Dolphins under the salary cap limit of $301.2 million even after the signings of quarterback Malik Willis and kicker Zane Gonzalez go on the books when the league year kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

This was a compromise between Jackson and the Dolphins because the team would have gained less than $2 million in cap space by releasing Jackson and the player getting some guaranteed money that wasn't previously there.

JACKSON'S PLACE ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

One of the Dolphins' three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Jackson is the second-longest-tenure player on the Miami roster behind only Zach Sieler, who arrived in 2019 after being claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson has been a solid right tackle for the Dolphins, though injuries have been an issue.

He was limited to six starts last season because of a toe injury he sustained in training camp and then aggravated in the opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

It was the third time in four seasons that Jackson played less than half the games.

If he can stay healthy, Jackson's presence gives the Dolphins three solid starters along the offensive line with center Aaron Brewer and left tackle Patrick Paul.

The issue with Jackson always has been his health, which is why the team had no appetite to have him on the roster at a $15 million cap number in 2026 — that, along with all the dead cap money the team will be carrying because of the questionable decisions of the past couple of years involving Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey.

Jackson got a three-year contract extension in early December 2023 toward the end of the one season since 2022 he was able to stay healthy (he missed only one game that year).

At a $6 million cap number, Jackson is good value if he can have another healthy season.