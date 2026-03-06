What Ingold, Sanders Cut Means for Dolphins' Cap Situation

The Miami Dolphins are in need of some cap space as free agency approaches, so it wasn’t shocking when it was reported the team will cut two players that fans know well Friday.

The Dolphins are cutting fullback Alec Ingold and kicker Jason Sanders, according to multiple national reports. Neither of these expected cuts is a surprise since Miami’s cap situation was so bad, and these positions are highly replaceable.

There are multiple reports that the Dolphins offered Ingold and Sanders restructured contracts, but couldn't agree to terms with either.

Sanders didn’t kick at all last season after suffering a preseason injury and was replaced by Riley Patterson. He went on to make 27 of his 29 attempts, breaking Sanders’ franchise record for kicker accuracy. Sanders does leave second all-time in made kicks for the Dolphins.

Ingold was a four-year starter for the Dolphins, playing in all 17 games in three of those seasons. He was a team captain and made the Pro Bowl in 2023. There’s no doubt that Ingold’s blocking presence and leadership will be missed, but the Dolphins just aren’t in a position to have the highest-paid fullback in the league.

This, of course, comes on the heels of the Dolphins' purge earlier this offseason. The team cut wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, along with offensive guard James Daniels.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb is expected to be released, but that hasn’t become official yet, as the team might be waiting to designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which can’t happen until the new league year begins.

Cap Implications of Cutting Alec Ingold and Jason Sanders

Speaking of Ingold’s contract, the Dolphins did free up some breathing room with these moves. Ingold was slated to make $3.89 million in cash this season, and his release will save the Dolphins $3.06 million against the cap in 2026.

Sanders would’ve made $4.25 million in cash, and the Dolphins will save just over $3.9 million against the cap with his release.

In total, Miami will save roughly $8.14 million in cash spending and $6.15 million against the cap. Over The Cap now has the Dolphins at just more than $5 million in cap space for 2026. That's a nice change from when Miami was way into the red earlier this offseason.

What Comes Next for Dolphins?

These easy cuts provide Miami with some breathing room as it tries to answer some harder questions. Some of those include the final decision on Tua Tagovailoa, whether they can trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, how soon they want to extend players heading into their last year, and whether Austin Jackson will take a pay cut.

Those are the questions the team will need to answer sooner rather than later. However, if they want to hold off on answering those questions, the team can at least head into free agency with some money.

The Dolphins will be bargain bin shopping no matter what they do from here, but these moves will allow them to make some targeted lower-end offers when free agency opens.