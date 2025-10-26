How the Dolphins Got Creative on Offense
The Miami Dolphins are getting creative as the offense searches for a spark on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.
There has been an added focus on running the football in the first quarter. Running back Jaylen Wright recorded his first carry of the season, and backup Daniel Brunskill was used as an extra offensive lineman up front.
Rookie Ollie Gordon handled five carries in the opening frame as De’Von Achane’s primary backup, while Wright added a 7-yard run on Miami’s second drive. The 2024 fourth-round pick played nine snaps last week against the Cleveland Browns but didn’t touch the ball.
Coach Mike McDaniel is getting creative with the offensive line by utilizing Brunskill as a sixth offensive lineman against the Falcons' defense, which ranks No. 19 with 124 rushing yards allowed per game. This is the first time Brunskill, a 2017 undrafted free agent, has been involved on offense since playing 25 snaps at right guard in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.
Achane, Gordon and Wright combined for 44 yards on 11 carries, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw just four pass attempts in the opening quarter. Miami controlled the ball for more than 10 minutes and capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Achane on its second possession.
McDaniel is searching for new ways to move the football after tight end Darren Waller was placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Browns. Despite not playing last season, Waller established a steady role within the offense, scoring four touchdowns in his first three weeks before the pec injury.
The Dolphins are struggling to move the football after wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury against the New York Jets. He is second on the team with 265 receiving yards despite not playing since Week 4.
Jaylen Waddle leads the team with 30 receptions for 405 receiving yards, but no other wide receiver on the active roster has over 100 receiving yards. Achane had 32 receptions for 211 receiving yards to go with his 472 rushing yards on 89 carries. Second-year receiver Malik Washington has 21 receptions for 99 receiving yards.
Miami’s passing attack ranks No. 26 in the league with only 186.6 yards per game, and the coaching staff is getting creative instead of just testing an Atlanta secondary that holds opposing quarterbacks to a league-low average of 141.2 passing yards per game.