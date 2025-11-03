How the Dolphins Have Fared in Their Many Trades with Eagles
The Miami Dolphins traded edge defender Jaelan Phillips on Monday, and of course it would be the Philadelphia Eagles with whom they'd work out a deal.
The two teams have become frequent trade partners over the past decade or so, and their dealings have included some major draft-related trades as well as one move that helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title in 2017.
But the Dolphins have benefit as well, most notably with a game-changing trade ahead of the 2016 NFL draft that played a key role in Miami making the playoffs in Adam Gase's first season as head coach.
GRADING THE DOLPHINS-EAGLES TRADES SINCE 2015
Here's a look at those eight trades with a grade assigned from a Dolphins vantage point.
2015 — The Dolphins receive two fifth-round picks in exchange for moving down from 47th to 52nd in the second round plus a sixth-round selection
The Dolphins selected DT Jordan Phillips (not the current rookie) with the 52nd pick and missed out on Eric Rowe, Denzel Perryman, Mitch Morse Ronald Darby and Nate Orchard because of the trade-down. With the two fifth-round picks, the Dolphins selected DBs Bobby McCain and Tony Lippett, who both started for the team at some point. The got Rowe and fellow DB JaCorey Shepherd. Advantage Dolphins. Grade: B+
2016 — The Dolphins receive the 13th overall pick, CB Byron Maxwell and LB Kiko Alonso in exchange for the 8th overall pick
The 13th pick was the one the Dolphins used on tackle Laremy Tunsil after he slid on draft night because of the infamous bong video, and that pick paid off even more handsomely later with the mega trade with the Houston Texans. Maxwell and Alonso were salary cap dumps for the Eagles, but they both played a big role on defense in that 2016 season. The Eagles, meanwhile, used the eighth pick as the foundation for another trade up to the second overall spot, where they selected QB Carson Wentz. Grade: A
2017 — The Dolphins sent the 166th and 184th overall picks in the fifth round for the 164th overall pick and the 194th overall pick in the sixth round
The Dolphins selected with those two picks guard Isaac Asiata and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, and neither made any sort of impact in the NFL. The Eagles got WR Nathan Gibson and DB Nate Gerry, who also didn't pan out. Call it a draw and inconsequential. Grade: C
2017 — The Dolphins receive a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft for RB Jay Ajayi
Ajayi had a magical 2016 when he had three 200-yard rushing games on his way to a 1,200-yard season, but he never got going the following year until he went to Philadelphia and became a key member of the Eagles offense and helped them win the Super Bowl. But Ajayi fizzled out and played only four games his final two years. The Dolphins took another running back with the fourth-round pick they got, but outside of a 75-yard run in his rookie season Kalen Ballage was a bust. Grade: D+
2020 — The Dolphins receive the 164th overall pick in Round 5 for the 173rd pick and the 227th pick
With that 164th pick, the Dolphins selected Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver, but he was nothing like that in the NFL. Rather, he was a bust. The 173rd ended up being used on wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is a more than serviceable wide receiver. Grade: D
2021 — The Dolphins receive the 6th overall pick and a fifth-round selection in exchange for the 12th overall pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick
This was a big one and it came right after the Dolphins moved down from 3rd to 12th and picked up two future No. 1s from the San Francisco 49ers in the process. With the sixth pick, the Dolphins took Jaylen Waddle and they turned the fifth-round pick into a 2022 fourth-round pick that they used on WR Erik Ezukanma. The Eagles moved from the 12th spot to number 10 and took fellow Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, whose NFL career has rivaled that of Waddle. With the 2022 first-round pick the Dolphins squandered, the Eagles took DT Jordan Davis. Big advantage, Eagles. Grade: C-
2024 — The Dolphins receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick
With that pick, the Dolphins selected RB Jaylen Wright, who showed flashes as a rookie but has had a very disappointing, injury-delayed second season. The 2025 third-round pick wound up being traded two more times and ended up being used by Houston on WR Jaylin Noel, who has 14 catches in eight games. Grade: C-
2025 — The Dolphins receive a 2026 third-round pick for OLB Jaelan Phillips
This is the latest one, and the early verdict would seem like a win-win for both teams. From the Dolphins standpoint, getting a third-round pick from a good-not-great pass rusher in a contract year and with a long injury history and in rebuilding mode was good work. Grade: A-