How Waller Is Approaching his Dolphins Debut
Darren Waller remains on track to make his long-awaited Miami Dolphins debut against the New York Jets on Monday night, and he's more than ready for it.
“I definitely see that it’s a process that has been a lot longer than I would have liked, people with the team would have liked; you’ve got to deal with the reality of situations like this rather than what I wish I could have been," Waller told reporters Thursday. "I’m grateful to still have the opportunity to play a football game on Monday, I’m really looking forward to it.”
As indicated earlier by head coach Mike McDaniel, Waller is expected to play limited snaps against the Jets on Monday night, but at least it's something.
It's been a long time coming for Waller, who hasn't played in an NFL regular season game since January 7, 2024 when he was a member of the New York Giants.
That was before his retirement that following June and subsequent trade to the Dolphins at the start of July this summer.
Waller's Dolphins debut was delayed because of a mysterious hip injury that still is limiting him to some degree. But at least he's now on the clock.
“It’s still a process of wrapping my head around it," Waller said of the idea of actually preparing to play in a game. "I feel like it’s like riding a bike a little bit, but at the same time it’s a challenge. You can’t walk out into an NFL field and expect things to be easy or expect things to be how they once were; you’ve got to earn it at all times and I’m fully aware of that.”
The plan this week has been for Waller to practice on a limited basis because the veteran tight end isn't quite totally back physically just yet.
"I feel like it’s been a couple moments where it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m right there,’ then it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not as close as I thought I was,’ " Waller said. "But over these couple days this week, I’m feeling very encouraged.
"I trust the plan that the coaches and the performance staff have put together for me, and I believe it’s the perfect amount for me. It’s challenging but also something to where I can continue to build up as the season goes along.”
WHAT WALLER COULD BRING
Given his long absence from the game, it's probably fair not to expect too much from Waller too soon, but it's also evident he should help boost the production from the tight end position.
With Jonnu Smith now in Pittsburgh, Dolphins tight ends combined for only four receptions in the first three games.
This is what Waller had to say about what he could bring to the offense: “Just a guy that can line up in different spots and take advantage of whether it be the middle of the field, just running routes anywhere I’m comfortable in, because we’ve got guys that make things happen with the ball in their hands. You put somebody else that has skills like that in the mix, it just makes it tougher for defenses to know where the ball is going or who is going to get an opportunity.”