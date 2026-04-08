Identifying One Dolphins Guard Target for Each Day of the Draft

The focus along the offensive line may start on the outside, but the interior is just as unsettled for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2026 offseason.

Last year’s second-round pick, Jonah Savaiinaea, struggled throughout his rookie season, finishing 79th out of 79 qualified guards according to PFF, and his grade wasn’t particularly close to the rest of the group. That level of performance puts added pressure on Miami to find answers at the position.

And while Miami added several players on one-year deals in free agency, the current depth chart on the team’s website still lists the right guard spot as vacant, further highlighting the uncertainty along the interior.

Unlike offensive tackle, where teams often prioritize early investment, starting-caliber guards can be found throughout all three days, giving Miami flexibility in how it approaches the position.

Here is one guard the Dolphins could consider on each day of the draft, from the opening round through the later stages.

Day 1: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Vega Ioane is widely viewed as a strong candidate to be the first guard selected in this year’s NFL draft, and for good reason.

A multi-year starter at Penn State University, Ioane made 27 starts over the last two seasons, primarily lining up at left guard. During that stretch, he did not allow a single sack, showcasing both consistency and reliability in pass protection.

At 6-4 and 328 pounds, Ioane brings ideal size for the interior. While he did surrender 16 pressures in 2024, that number dropped significantly to just four in 2025, a clear sign of his growth and development, particularly in pass protection. According to PFF, he graded in the 90th and 95th percentile on five- and seven-step dropbacks, further reinforcing his effectiveness in true pass sets.

He also brings added versatility, having taken snaps at every position along the offensive line during his career. That flexibility could be valuable for a Miami Dolphins unit still sorting out its best combination up front. If Miami were to invest a premium pick here, it also could open the door to shifting Jonah Savaiinaea back to the right side, where he saw most of his work in college.

Ioane brings a strong, physical presence on the interior, with the ability to anchor against power and hold up against interior pressure. His experience and steady improvement make him one of the more pro-ready guard prospects in this class.

For the Dolphins, this would represent an opportunity to add a high-end interior presence early, one capable of competing for a starting role right away while helping stabilize a position that remains unsettled.

Day 2: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

One of the younger prospects in this class at 21 years old, Bisontis brings a different profile compared to some of the more experienced interior options.

A former four-star recruit, Bisontis saw action in 13 games as a true freshman in 2023, primarily lining up at right tackle for Texas A&M. That early experience helped lay the foundation for his development against high-level SEC competition. He went on to primarily play left guard over the next two seasons, starting 23 games between 2024 and 2025 while allowing just one sack in each year.

At 6-5 and around 315 pounds, Bisontis brings ideal size and power for the interior. He shows the ability to generate movement in the run game and has the physical tools to develop into a strong presence inside.

There are still areas of refinement, particularly in pass protection, where technique and consistency can improve. But given his age and physical traits, he offers clear developmental upside.

Bisontis has the ability to compete for a starting role early and should develop into a dependable presence along the interior within a year or two. His combine performance showed that he moves better athletically than most other guards in this rookie class.

This would give Miami a younger interior option with upside, adding another potential piece to a group that is still taking shape.

Day 3: Beau Stephens, Iowa

Beau Stephens is the next in a long line of physical, fundamentally sound offensive linemen to come out of the University of Iowa.

Stephens earned Iowa’s starting right guard job as a redshirt freshman, starting 10 games, though his play was at times inconsistent. He was limited to just five games in 2023 due to injury before bouncing back in 2024, where he started 12 games at right guard and earned the team’s Comeback Player of the Year award. He played a key role in anchoring an Iowa rushing attack that averaged nearly 200 yards per game, the program’s best mark since 2002.

He took another step forward in 2025, putting together his most complete season. Stephens started all 13 games at left guard, earning first-team AP All-American honors along with first-team All-Big Ten recognition from coaches, while helping Iowa’s offensive line win the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the top offensive line unit in college football. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-graded guard in a power conference.

At 6-6 and over 320 pounds, Stephens brings good size and strength to the interior. He plays with a physical edge in the run game and has the ability to hold up against power, traits that translate well to the next level.

He would give Miami an experienced, battle-tested interior option. At worst, he provides reliable depth along the offensive line, and at best, he develops into a dependable starter down the line, potentially allowing Miami to address other positions earlier in the draft.