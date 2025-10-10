Is It Now or Never for the Dolphins Pass Rush?
For all the talk about the Miami Dolphins' porous run defense, it's more likely that it's the pass rush that's going to have to come through against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
It's a pass rush that statistically hasn't done too bad so far in the 2025 season, with 11 sacks in five games, but will have to do better against the Chargers.
It might not even be a stretch to suggest that the Dolphins' ability to get to and/or affect quarterback Justin Herbert will be the biggest key for Miami to secure its second victory of the season.
WHY THE TIME IS NOW FOR THE PASS RUSH
The Dolphins are coming off a three-sack performance in the 27-24 loss against the Carolina Panthers when Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb each got to quarterback Bryce Young, and Jordyn Brooks and rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant shared another sack.
That, of course, wasn't good enough to make up for the run defense getting gashed for 239 yards by the Panthers, more than 200 of those coming from backup Rico Dowdle.
The Chargers also will start a backup running back Sunday, but with two major differences from what happened in Carolina: the first is that L.A. is down to its third and fourth running backs with both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton on injured reserve, the second is that the Chargers backups have little in the way of an NFL resume, whereas Dowdle rushed for more than 1,000 yards for Dallas in 2024 and had four 100-yard outing in a five-game span.
So the likelihood of the Chargers doing a lot of damage with their running game isn't very high, no matter how bad Miami's run defense has looked so far this season.
Beyond the lack of proven talent at running back, the Chargers have a major issue on their offensive line that could or should curtail their ability to establish and control the game on the ground.
On their Thursday injury report for the game at Hard Rock Stadium, the Chargers had three of the nine offensive linemen on their active roster as DNP because of various injuries, and that group included left tackle Joe Alt, who moved to that position from right tackle in training camp after All-Pro Rashawn Slater had to be placed on IR; Trey Pipkins III, who has been starting at right tackle in Alt's old spot; and backup Jamaree Salyer.
In addition, starting guard Mekhi Becton also was on the injury report because of a hand injury.
It's Alt, though, who's the key and the Chargers pass protection has been sieve-like — even worse than what the Dolphins have done for Tua Tagovailoa — since the 2024 first-round pick was injured early in Week 4 against the New York Giants.
According to the official gamebooks, Herbert was hit 35 times over the past three games, a 23-20 victory against the Denver Broncos and losses against the Giants and the Washington Commanders. He's been sacked 16 times on the season.
By comparison, Tua Tagovailoa has been hit a total of 15 all season, and been sacked 11 times.
THE DOLPHINS AGAINST HERBERT
The Dolphins sacked Herbert three times the last time they faced the Chargers, in the 2023 season opener at SoFi Stadium.
One of those came on a blitz from cornerback Kader Kohou and forced a punt from inside the Chargers 5-yard line, and Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill on the next play from scrimmage, which helped Miami leave Los Angeles with a 36-34 victory.
Phillips also had half a sack in that game.
That Chargers offensive line did include Slater, and was a much more effecitve group.
This 2025 version, with Alt likely out, is one the Dolphins absolutely should dominate in the passing game.
This is a must for the Dolphins.
Phillips had only one sack on the season, but has been the most effective Dolphins players at generating pressure. This would be a good time for him to add to his total.
Bradley Chubb, meanwhile, has four sacks without necessarily generating a ton of pressure. Maybe he can do both in this game.
And this certainly would be a good time for Chop Robinson to get his first sack of the season.
The Chargers are particularly vulnerable at tackle without Alt and if Pipkins doesn't play.
The starting left tackle last week was Austin Deculus, who was acquired in a trade this summer from the equally line-challenged Houston Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
The right tackle spot is wide open if Pipkins has to sit out.
And there was talk this week that the Chargers might bench center Bradley Bozeman after a well-publicized mix-up that led to a free rush for Washington defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne.
In other words, the Chargers offensive line is a mess right now.
And the Dolphins absolutely, positively have to take advantage of it.
It's that simple.