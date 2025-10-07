Just How Bad Has the Run Defense Been?
The Miami Dolphins' run defense has been really bad this season.
Signed, Captain Obvious.
But just how bad has it been?
There's still a long way to go in the 2025 NFL season, but the Dolphins are on a record pace ... in a bad way.
Through the first five weeks of the season, the Dolphins rank dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed at 174.2, though the Chicago Bears actually have done worse in terms of rushing yards per attempt, with Miami ranking 31st at 5.6 yards a clip.
And it's gotten worse every week for Miami, which gave up a season-high 239 yards against the Carolina Panthers in their 27-24 loss Sunday after giving up 197 in their 27-21 victory against the New York Jets in Week 4.
The Dolphins have allowed 122 yards rushing or more every game this season, their first five-game streak giving up 120+ since the first five games of the 2021 season (when the Dolphins also started 1-4).
DOLPHINS ON RECORD PACE
The Dolphins have allowed 871 rushing yards so far this season, which matches the franchise high for the first five games, which was first "accomplished" in 2007.
And we shouldn't have to remind Dolphins fans that 2007 is when Miami finished 1-15 in Cam Cameron's first and only season as head coach.
The only other time the Dolphins gave up 800 or more rushing yards in the first five games was in 2019, which was a unique season with unique circumstances, namely a massive rebuilding project that also might have been characterized as a tanking project.
For those wondering where the Dolphins' run defense woes rank among the worst starts in NFL history, though, it's not even close to the top.
The 871 rushing yards allowed through five games is tied for the 51st-highest total since the AFL-NFL merger of 1970 with the 1986 Cleveland Browns, who overcame that deficiency to reach the AFC Championship Game that season.
Normally, stopping the run that poorly at the start of a season has meant bad things for the Dolphins, and so it was in 2007 and 2019, and in 1968 and 1976 when they had their fourth- and fifth-worst run defense showings through five games.
But the Dolphins' sixth-poorest run defense numbers through five games came in the 2016 season (754 yards) and led to a 1-4 start, a start the Dolphins were able to overcome on their way to a 10-6 finish and playoff appearance.
At their current rate, the Dolphins will allow 2,961 rushing yards, and that would obliterate the dubious franchise mark of 2,506 set in 1988, a season that saw Don Shula finish with a losing record for one of the only two times in his 26 years as Miami head coach.
That 1988 team gave up 156.6 rushing yards per game, so the 17th game wouldn't even be needed to break the record — at this pace.
Interestingly, the 1988 Dolphins got to a respectively decent start with their run defense, giving up 715 yards in the first five games to rank 10th among the worst showings in team history.
That team, though, fell apart at the end of the season, allowing 170 or more rushing yards in six of the final seven games, lowlighted by the Pittsburgh Steelers gaining 305 rushing yards in defeating the Dolphins 40-24 in the season finale.
After getting burned by Carolina backup Rico Dowdle on Sunday, the Dolphins next will face a Los Angeles Chargers team its top two running backs, rookie Omarion Hampton and veteran Najee Harris, who are both on injured reserve.
At this point, nothing can be taken for granted that the Dolphins will be able to stop the run, but at the same time, if not then, then when?
Because it's bad right now.
Really bad.