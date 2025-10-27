All Dolphins

Is Safety Suddenly a Primary Concern?

The Miami Dolphins continue to be hit by injuries

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins S Ifeatu Melifonwu (9) looks on during the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at the Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park, Thursday, Aug. 14 2025
The Miami Dolphins have a very quick turnaround before they face the Baltimore Ravens, which could prove problematic for their secondary.

The safety position, specifically, where the team had three players sustain an injury in the otherwise wildly satisfying 34-10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu all had injuries reported in the press box, with Melifonwu the only one of the three who finished the game.

The Dolphins have two other safeties on the 53-man roster, Dante Trader Jr. and Elijah Campbell, but Campbell has missed the past three games because of a quad injury. Jordan Colbert also is listed on the roster as a safety, though assistnant coach Joe Brady said last week he's been working at linebacker.

The practice squad includes one safety, rookie free agent John Saunders Jr.

CHANGE OF PLANS AGAINST FALCONS

Melifonwu wound up starting alongside Fitzpatrick against the Falcons after Davis started the previous five games, but it possibly (maybe even likely) was the result of Davis' quad injury.

Davis was on the punt coverage team and was injured on the first punt after the Dolphins opened the game with a three-and-out offensive series. Davis waved to the sideline while holding his right leg after the play, signaling he needed to be subbed.

The one special teams snap wound up being Davis' only action in the game.

Melifonwu, meanwhile, sustained a hand injury in the third quarter before returning early in the fourth quarter.

Later in that fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick sustained a thumb injury on Atlanta's next-to-last drive at the end of a 25-yard completion — and we've already discussed how much we dislike the idea of Fitzpatrick having been on the field at that time.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Dolphins had another injury in the secondary, with cornerback Storm Duck leaving the field in the first half with a knee injury.

This would have sounded insane at some point during the summer, but the Dolphins actually have decent depth at cornerback at this time and probably can withstand the loss of Duck, who was back in action against Atlanta after being out since Week 1 when he sustained an ankle injury.

Veteran Kendall Sheffield was elevated from the practice squad for the past two games and he certainly would seem like a logical candidate to be signed to the 53-man roster if Duck's injury ends up being as significant as it appeared Sunday and he lands on injured reserve.

It will be more complicated at safety if the three injured players are out against Baltimore.

They're not going to get much of a chance to test out their injuries this week because of the truncated schedule, which involves walk-throughs instead of regular practices.

It's a situation worth monitoring.

