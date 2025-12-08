McDaniel Provides Latest Update on De'Von Achane's Injury

The Miami Dolphins had an injury scare in their win against the New York Jets in Week 14, but the early signs point to the team dodging a significant blow.

Running back De’Von Achane left the game Sunday with a rib injury after a long run in the second quarter and didn’t return. After the game, coach Mike McDaniel said the team didn’t see any breaks and that Achane could’ve returned in an emergency.

On Monday, McDaniel provided some more information on Achane’s status heading into the game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McDaniel said Achane had an MRI and will receive treatment for his ribs this week, as well as get some rest days from practice. Miami’s coach also said that Achane was feeling better than he did Sunday.

While that’s all a bit vague, the lack of a break and the continued emphasis that Achane could have returned against the Jets is a solid sign he’ll suit up against Pittsburgh. Plus, the Dolphins will play Pittsburgh on Monday night, so he’ll get an extra day of rest.

Achane is having the best year of his career by far and is one of the top reasons the Dolphins have become a run-first team. Losing him would be a significant blow for a lot of reasons, but he’s truly become the engine of the entire offense.

That said, Miami’s running game didn’t slow down much against the Jets with Achane on the sideline.

Miami’s Potential Plan Without Achane

In a hypothetical world where Achane doesn’t play against Pittsburgh or is limited, the Dolphins should feel pretty good about their ability to churn positive yards on the ground.

Jaylen Wright had the best game of his career against the Jets, totaling 24 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown. The second-year back out of Tennessee ran hard and got a lot of yards between the tackles.

That’s the kind of style the Dolphins have been leaning into with Achane, and Wright seems like someone capable of keeping things on track or taking some pressure off of Achane moving forward.

Ollie Gordon II is also a solid option in certain packages. He can be an effective power rusher in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

That’s probably a smaller role than anticipated after he beat out Wright for the RB2 spot in the preseason (Wright also got hurt, but the writing was on the wall), but Wright’s knowledge of the offense seems to trump Gordon’s for now.

The other consideration is Miami’s offensive line. Right tackle Austin Jackson has returned to the lineup, while guards Jonah Savaiinaea and Cole Strange have stabilized their play quite a bit in recent weeks.

Left tackle Patrick Paul’s run blocking has been a bit inconsistent, but he’s certainly not a negative, and there’s a solid argument that Aaron Brewer is one of the best centers in the sport this season.

The Dolphins have the pieces up front to carve out room for any running back. Plus, Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed the 22nd most rushing yards in the league this season, including 217 on 40 carries to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

All signs, so far, point to Achane being available on Monday night, but if he’s not, the Dolphins can still be effective on the ground.

