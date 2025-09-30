McDaniel Confirms Disappointing Hill News
Tyreek Hill indeed will be out for the rest of the 2025 season.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has confirmed what became apparent Monday night and was reported Tuesday morning, that Hill's knee dislocation involved damage to several ligaments, including the ACL.
McDaniel revealed the news during his weekly day-after-the-game media session Tuesday afternoon, at the same time Hill was having the first of what could be several surgeries to repair the damage caused in the third quarter of the 27-21 victory against the New York Jets when Hill was tackled by defensive back Malachi Moore at the end of a 10-yard reception.
"It's a major knee procedure, multiple ligaments and, yeah, obviously his season's done, and our focus is as a team to support him," McDaniel said. "I think there was some competitive greatness from our doctors for critical execution in a very timely fashion, that did very well for the injury for him. I can't say enough about that. As a team, we're supporting our teammate and he's very steadfast and on us as a team getting ready for the Carolina Panthers."
Hill himself put out a social media post Tuesday afternoon as he was about to head into surgery, maintaining the positive demeanor he adopted from the time of the injury, through his cart ride off the Hard Rock Stadium playing surface and even into the ambulance for his ride to the hospital.
TYREEK AND HIS TEAMMATES
Hill's teammates, current and new, marveled at his reaction after his devastating injury Monday night, but it appears the news regarding his left knee.
Beyond video analysis from social media doctors and the simply visual of the injury, the first report as to the extent of the damage to Hill's left knee came Tuesday morning from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The injury undoubtedly will be season-ending, but the question is whether and/or how well Hill can bounce back from the injury given the fact he'll be turning 32 next March and this is a player whose biggest asset always has been his unique combination of long speed and short-area quickness.
As we addressed Monday night, the reality is that we may have seen Hill in a Dolphins uniform for the last time given his contract status.
Hill currently has a 2026 cap number in excess of $51 million, per OverTheCap.com, and it never was realistic to expect him back at that figure when he's got no guaranteed salary remaining beyond this season.
Through four games, Hill leads the Dolphins with 21 receptions good for 265 yards with one touchdown, which came in the Week 3 Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills.
With Hill gone, Tahj Washington figures to get into the lineup after being inactive the first four games and the Dolphins will be signing a new player to fill Hill's roster spot — and not necessarily a wide receiver considering Miami already has five wide receivers on the 53.
HILL'S INITIAL REACTION
Despite the severity of the injury, Hill didn't show dejection when he was carted off the field at Hard Rock Stadium in the third quarter, and simply told his teammates to keep fighting and go secure their first victory of the season.
"He was kind of joking," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "That's just his personality. So he was joking when I came up and talked to him and when a lot of the guys came up and talked to him. That's just his personality. That’s just who he is."
Hill was injured when he caught a third-down pass from Tagovailoa to keep alive a drive that would end with Darren Waller's second touchdown catch.
"A good portion of the team, we had the offense up at the time obviously so they're already close to the hash, and specifically I saw him make eye contact and rip a joke or two to (Jaylen) Waddle and De'Von (Achane). And you know, I think a lot of guys got back into the game provoked by what he said verbally. We talked a lot about all the stuff that Tyreek (Hill) has done this offseason, and a big portion is leading by example and connecting with his teammates. He kind of utilized that connectivity to make sure that his team was finishing on the right end. So he was inspiring in that situation, and I think his teammates benefited from that.”
TYREEK AND TERRON
Former Dolphins teammate Terron Armstead posted on social media late Monday night that he received a call from Hill from the hospital.
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Josh Moser of South Florida TV station WSVN, this was the first time in all his years as an agent he had ridden in an ambulance with one of his clients.
He relayed the same message in terms of Hill's state of mind from the hospital early Tuesday morning.
"I can't tell you how impressed I am with his mental toughness, with his uplifting attitude," Rosenhaus said. "He's keeping a smile on his face, telling myself and his parents who are with me, that he's blessed to be in the position that he's in. He was watching the game. He was cheering for his teammates. He was rooting the team on. He's handling a very tough situation the very best that you can."