Miami Dolphins 2026 7-Round Mock Draft: Defensive Rebuild Is the Focus

The Miami Dolphins have a huge task ahead of them in rebuilding their roster.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has his work cut out for him, but he’s also got a lot of picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. Since he was hired for his scouting background, this is an area where the Dolphins are expecting to win this offseason.

With Sullivan’s hiring in mind, we’ve decided to put together our first Dolphins seven-round mock draft. We’ve watched a lot more film on the class since our three-round mock, and we know who will actually be making picks.

We used Stick To The Model for this mock because it has all of Miami’s picks in the right order.

7-Round Miami Dolphins 2026 Mock

Round 1, Pick 11: David Baliey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Dolphins will need a lot of help on the Edge this offseason. The team traded Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb is a cut candidate, and Chop Robinson regressed in Year 2.

Bailey could go higher than this, but we’re taking advantage of his slight fall. He was CFB’s most productive pass rusher and projects as a high-side winner with speed and a bevy of pass-rush moves.

He’s a little small for how the Packers typically drafted Edge players under Sullivan, but he’ll check the athletic boxes, and we don’t want to put too much stock into those thresholds without knowing the head coach.

Round 2, Pick 43: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State

Cornerback is the other position where the Dolphins need a lot of help. Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones are slated to hit free agency, while young players like Storm Duck and JuJu Brents are coming off season-ending injuries.

Keith Abney’s tape is a delightful blend of physicality, football IQ, ball skills, and sticky coverage. He’s one of the best zone cornerbacks in the class, thanks to his ability to read out route concepts and react to the QB’s eyes.

He projects as a starter in his rookie season, which is something the Dolphins really need.

Round 3, Pick 75: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Wide receiver is a need that is flying somewhat under the radar for the Dolphins. However, one look at Miami’s depth chart might vault it to the top of the list for some.

Outside of Jaylen Waddle, there isn’t a single reliable contributor. Tyreek Hill will get cut this offseason, Malik Washington is a gadget player, and the Nick Westbrook-Ikhine experiment did not go well.

Sarratt is a big-bodied, contested-catch target who can win on back-shoulder balls and in the red zone. Plus, he’s a high-effort blocker who can make an impact on screens and the running game. He’s really the perfect complement for someone like Waddle.

Round 3, Pick 87: Ahkeem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

We’re doubling down on edge because of how important that position is. Like defensive tackle last season, this group needs an infusion of young talent.

Mesidor is an older prospect — he’ll be 25 at the start of next season — but he’s also an incredibly polished pass rusher. He’s listed at 6-3, 280, which would give the Dolphins a more heavy-handed player to pair with Robinson, and in this scenario, David Bailey.

Round 3, Pick 90: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

It’s probably time for the Dolphins to start thinking about a succession plan for Austin Jackson at right tackle. His consistent injury woes have been a huge problem in recent seasons, and he’s heading into the last year of his deal.

Miller played right tackle at Clemson and has a lot of experience. He could be a valuable backup in Year 1 before taking over for Jackson in 2027.

Round 4, Pick 111: Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Mississippi

How Miami handled the tight end position under Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier was a personal pet peeve. However, the room improved in 2025, with Julian Hill and Greg Dulcich creating a decent one-two punch.

Adding a third tight end like Wright only makes that room better and expands the offense's capabilities. He’s a bigger body and moves pretty well in the open field. He needs some development, but he’s got the raw skills of an every-down tight end.

Assuming the team re-signs Dulcich, Miami would have a solid group at tight end, while Wright adds long-term upside.

Round 5, Pick 149: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Speaking of long-term upside, this is what this pick is all about. The Dolphins need to take a bunch of swings at quarterback this offseason, ideally in free agency and the draft.

Green has the arm talent and mobility to develop into a good NFL quarterback. He just never quite put things together at Arkansas and probably needs to sit for a while. Still, Miami could really use an infusion of above-average traits into the QB room.

Round 7, Pick 227: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

The seventh round is reserved for taking swings on prospects with traits or trying to get someone with special teams ability. We’re doing the former with Bryce Lance, who is the younger brother of Chargers QB Trey Lance.

Bryce is a downfield threat with good size at 6-3, 209 pounds. There’s a chance he can develop into a potent deep threat as a WR3. That’s a win for a seventh-round selection.

