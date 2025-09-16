Needham Back in NFL, Davis On His Way Back, Other Former Dolphins Updates
It was a busy day of transactions around the NFL on Tuesday, and the names of former Miami Dolphins players showed up frequently.
There was some news involving Nik Needham, Mike White and Neville Hewitt, but disappointing developments for players such as Robert Hunt and Patrick McMorris.
NEEDHAM BACK IN AFC EAST
We'll start with cornerback Nik Needham, an inspiring Dolphins success story after he worked his way onto the 53-man roster after arriving as an undrafted rookie free agent and spent six seasons in Miami.
Now, Needham actually might be facing the Dolphins pretty soon if things work out well after signing with the New York Jets practice squad.
Needham had been looking for a team since he was released by the Cleveland Browns. He got his new job the hard way, winning a tryout battle that included eight defensive backs.
DAVIS ON THE WAY BACK?
While Raekwon Davis didn't sign with any team — active roster or practice squad — Tuesday, the mere fact he had a tryout with the New York Giants was positive news.
The 2020 Dolphins second-round pick had a somewhat cloudy future after he was released in the offseason by the Indianapolis Colts with a non-football illness, this coming after he missed most of the training camp with the Colts last summer and later revealed he was dealing with blood clots.
Getting a tryout would seem to suggest that Davis, who left the Dolphins as an unrestricted in the 2024 offseason, has gotten clearance to resume playing.
The Giants' transaction roundup included two other former Dolphins players, with veteran linebacker Neville Hewitt signed to the practice squad after a tryout but 2024 Miami sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris released from the practice squad to make room for Hewitt.
WHITE, LAWSON AND YOUNG PLAYERS
-- QB Mike White, who was released by the Buffalo Bills this summer, was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in the aftermath of Joe Burrow being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury. Jake Browning will become the new starter for the Bengals, who come to Hard Rock Stadium for the Week 16 Sunday night game.
-- DE Shaq Lawson, who signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was traded after one year, had a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks as he looks to get back into the NFL. Lawson appeared in one game with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 but has been without a team since the Panthers released him off their practice squad last October.
-- Two rookie free agents who were with the Dolphins in training camp got tryouts Tuesday, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong with the Detroit Lions and guard Addison West with the Minnesota Vikings.