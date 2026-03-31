One Dolphins WR Target for Each Day of the 2026 Draft

A second in a series, Miami Dolphins on SI continues its look at prospects by position the Miami Dolphins could consider on each day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With 11 overall picks and multiple selections each day, new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan should be able to fill some of his young team’s roster holes. The wide receiver position is one with great need at both primary outside positions (X and Z) and this is a draft deep at the position well into Day 2, at worst.

Following the Green Bay model for historical tendencies, the odds are the position won’t be addressed in Round 1. Yes, the Packers selected Matthew Golden at pick 23 last year. It also was the first time the team took a receiver in the first round since 2002, a span of 23 years.

Here are a few wide receivers Miami could consider.

DAY 1

Denzel Boston, Washington

There have been a number of mocks suggesting Miami may take a receiver at pick 11. That seems totally unrealistic given the myriad of needs.

Pick 30 is a spot that one of two things could happen — there’s always an upper-tier player who slides for whatever reason (e.g. Jordyn Tyson possible slide due to injury concerns), and Miami could just be in love with a player because of what he brings to the team. The latter is the direction most likely, though still not something to consider “likely” overall.

Boston is almost 6-4 and is a robust 212 pounds with 9 ¾-inch hands. He posted 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 and had just four drops in four years at Washington. He has a huge catch radius, is quarterback-friendly and what’s more, he immediately brings a physical presence to the position. He’s not the fastest receiver in the draft (he did not run) but he averaged 14.2 yards per catch last year. He would unquestionably, immediately start as Miami’s X.

DAY 2

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is the player most like one Green Bay has added in recent years, in countless ways. It’s hard not to imagine him getting picked by this new front office.

He’s 6-3, 209 and like Boston, a legacy of sorts as he is Bryce Young's younger brother. From a play style and metrics standpoint, it is impossible not to look at him and see current Packers WR Christian Watson. Lance crushed the combine, posting a 4.34-second 40-yard dash (5th among WRs), a 41.5-inch vertical jump, and an 11-1 broad jump. He may have trouble getting off the line early in his career against strong press corners, which is why he likely isn’t held by pundits as being closer to a Round 1 play.

Lance averaged 21.3 yards per catch and 23.0 on four runs last season, so choosing him is saying you want a tall, home run-hitting Z.

DAY 3

J. Michael Surdivant, Florida

After recently reviewing film of Dolphins 30 visit Jordan Hudson (SMU), it was tempting to throw him in here. He is a nice player. In short, a taller, faster Malik Washington.

In an effort to present something more niche, the Day 3 choice is Sturdivant, a player who could likely not better embody what Sullivan seeks physically in a player.

Sturdivant finished at UF after stints at UCLA and Cal. He’s 6-3, 207 and fast. His get-off could be a bit quicker, but once he hits full speed, most DBs are done. The separation at the top of his routes is elite at times.

For his career, he posted 150 receptions, 2,052 yards (13.8 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. His route running needs to be crisper, but there is no shortage of juice for wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert to tap into: 4.40 40-yard dash (at 207) with a 1.54 split (elite), a 39-inch vertical and a 10-11 broad jump with almost 33-inch arms.

Honestly, being out West and playing for an inept system at UF or his draft situation would likely be much better. He’ll likely available in Round 5, if not later.