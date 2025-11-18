Phillips Clears Up Feelings About Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips is having the time of his life these days, and who can blame him?
The former Miami Dolphins edge defender has made a major impact right away with his new team after saying getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles was the best thing that ever happened to him.
And after playing a major part in another Eagles victory Sunday night, Phillips said during a postgame interview he was doubling down on that statement, with the understanding that what will go to the top when it happens is when he marries his pregnant fiancée and their child is born.
On Monday, Phillips took to social media to make another important clarification, this one dealing with the Dolphins.
Simply put, Phillips wants everyone to know that his gushing about joining the Eagles organization should not be viewed as a shot or criticism of the Dolphins, the team that made him the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and for which he played his first four-plus seasons in the league.
"If anyone would take the time to actually listen to interviews instead of making assumptions based on clickbait, they would realize that I’ve been nothing but humble and grateful for this opportunity to play for an incredible Eagles organization," Phillips wrote on X. "I have never once said a single negative word about the Miami organization. I am grateful for my 5 years in Miami, but I am also saying that this is an exciting moment and opportunity in my life, and career. These things are not mutually exclusive. Thank you. Go Birds."
And why wouldn't Phillips be thrilled to have joined the Eagles, who last we checked won the Super Bowl last season and look like legitimate contenders to repeat.
And based on the early returns, it's looking like Phillips could be playing an important role in that quest to repeat.
In Phillips' two games with the team, the Eagles gave up seven points to the Green Bay Packers and then nine to the Detroit Lions as the team improved to 8-2 on the season.
Phillips had the game-clinching tackle for loss against Josh Jacobs on a fourth-down run in the Week 10 Monday night game and then had a sack and two quarterback hits for a second consecutive game in the Week 11 Sunday night victory against Detroit.
It was important enough for Phillips to get his message across to fans that he posted on X for the first time since October 9.
Let's also remember he told the media before he was sent to the Eagles the day before the NFL trade deadline that he wanted to stay in Miami.
"Whether that's the Dolphins keeping me, whether it's another team getting me, that's like completely out of my control so it's not even something I spend my time worrying about," Phillips said a couple of weeks before the trade deadline. "What I can do is try to do the best that I can for this team. I obviously love this team and this organization. I've spent a lot of time and dedicated a lot of effort and emotions to this team and organization, so ideally I would love to just be able to do my job and help this organization out, and whatever plays out, plays out.”
But if he was going to get traded, there aren't a lot of better destinations than the Eagles.
And Phillips has every right to express his excitement at joining what clearly is one of the best organizations in the NFL without every comment being taken as a shot at the Dolphins.
He really shouldn't have had to clarify that, but it's probably a good thing he did anyway.