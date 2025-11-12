Progress for Robinson, Eskridge Highlights First Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' first injury report for their Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders was highlighted by the presence on it of tackle Austin Jackson, but it featured even more positive developments.
Jackson was listed as limited with his toe injury, but him returning to practice was a significant development considering he's been on injured reserve since Week 1.
The other positive developments involved wide receiver Dee Eskridge returning to practice after missing the game against the Buffalo Bills because of a shoulder injury, and linebacker Chop Robinson being listed as a full participant after being out with a concussion. This would put Robinson on track to return against Washington on Sunday.
As head coach Mike McDaniel indicated before practice, center Aaron Brewer and cornerback Rasul Douglas didn't work Wednesday, but they were the only Dolphins player with a DNP.
And it turns out Brewer's issue, which McDaniel didn't indicate Wednesday morning (early afternoon in Spain), is the same as the one that kept Douglas out of the Buffalo game: foot/ankle.
McDaniel said Wednesday he was optimistic about Brewer's availability for the game against Washington, but if he couldn't go, logic would dictate than Daniel Brunskill, who had served as a sixth offensive lineman the past three games, would start at center in his place.
Eskridge and Jackson were among the six players listed as limited, along with S Ashtyn Davis (quad), RB Ollie Gordon II (ankle), TE Julian Hill (ankle) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/foot), all nursing injuries carrying over from last week and beyond.
Davis and Hill both sat out the game against Buffalo, while Melifonwu not only played but had a big third-quarter interception in the Miami end zone against the Bills.
COMMANDERS PRACTICE REPORT
In a very unusual move we just don't see these days, the Commanders actually ruled out three players Wednesday, a list headed by quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow). The other two were WR Treylon Burks (finger) and LB Ale Kaho (concussion).
Those three were among six Washington players who didn't practice Wednesday, though that included rest days for veteran tight end Zach Ertz and former Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The other Washington DNP went to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who head coach Dan Quinn said Monday wouldn't play this game because of a quad injury.
Additionally, the Commanders had three players listed as limited: LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), S Quan Martin (shoulder) and S Will Harris (ankle), with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (shoulder) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb) listed as full participants despite dealing with injuries.