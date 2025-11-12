Dolphins Getting O-Lineman Back, But New Injury Concern Up Front
There's finally some movement on the offensive line in terms of one of their injured players coming back to practice, but a potential new concern.
During his press conference from Madrid on Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that tackle Austin Jackson would be designated to return from injured reserve this week and begin practicing.
Now, that doesn't mean that Jackson will be activated for the 53-man roster and be in the lineup for the game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but it does man his return is imminent.
With the Dolphins having a bye next week, it probably would make more sense for the Dolphins to let him have another week.
Jackson has been on IR since he sustained a toe injury in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, the same injury that cost him most of training camp.
Along with Jackson, guard James Daniels and guard/center Andrew Meyer both remain on injured reserve, while Liam Eichenberg remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, where he's been since the start of training camp.
In Jackson's absence, free agent pick-up Larry Borom has started at right tackle and done a serviceable job.
Truth is, the one offensive lineman whose absence probably has been the most significant in terms of drop-off at the position is Daniels. Since he was injured early in the opener against Indianapolis, the Dolphins have used three players at that position — Kion Smith, Daniel Brunskill and former New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange.
BREWER BATTLING WITH ISSUE
As he does while in Miami, McDaniel spoke to the media before practice and he indicated that center Aaron Brewer would not be practicing Wednesday.
Brewer played every snap in the Dolphins' 30-13 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but sustained some kind of injury during the game.
Brewer missed some practice time earlier this season with a pec injury, but he's played all but seven of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in 2025.
"He is working through a game issue that, from a captain's standpoint, he's not going to be executing all the plays today, but you can tell where his mind's at," McDaniel said. "He's working his way back. I feel very optimistic. It is a real thing he's dealing with, but just knowing him and his mindset, I feel very optimistic for him."
McDaniels also said that he was fully optimistic that Chop Robinson would get full clearance from the concussion protocol on this day and that cornerback Rasul Douglas, who missed the Buffalo game with foot/ankle issues would not be practicing.