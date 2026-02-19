Ranking Dolphins Top 11 Options at Pick 11 in 2026 NFL Draft

As we get closer to the 2026 NFL draft, it becomes easier to narrow down which players will be on the board when the Miami Dolphins pick at 11th overall.

At least, that’s how it’s supposed to work. This year’s draft is unique in the sense that, outside of Fernando Mendoza going first overall, there’s very little consensus about the order of players who will go after that.

Still, we will do our best to rank the best possible “realistic” options for the Dolphins at pick 11 based on the information we have now.

Ranking Dolphins Best Options in 2026 NFL Draft

1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs is my No. 1 overall player in this class, and he plays a position of need for the Dolphins. If he’s on the board at 11 overall, he should be the pick.

Of course, there’s a chance he’s not on the board, but given that he plays safety and isn’t expected to dominate the combine, a fall outside of the top-10 isn’t out of the question.

Downs is a smart, versatile, tough, and impressive playmaker on the backend. He would instantly make all three levels of the Dolphins’ defense better. Plus, having safeties that can play multiple spots was integral to Jeff Hafley’s defense in Green Bay.

2. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Inside linebacker is not one of the Dolphins’ biggest needs. The team has an All-Pro in Jordyn Brooks and an OK starter in Tyrel Dodson. However, a solid player should not prevent you from selecting a great player, and Styles can be great.

There’s a chance he’s off the board, but Styles’ instincts, size, and athleticism scream “elite linebacker.” Pairing him with Brooks could give Hafley a better duo than the one he in Green Bay.

Styles is a top-three player in this class, so getting him at 11 is a steal.

3. Francis Mauioga, OL, Miami

Mauioga is another player who might not be on the board when the Dolphins pick at 11, but there’s enough of a chance that he qualifies for this list.

Miami cut right guard James Daniels this week, and Austin Jackson is heading into the final year of his contract. He’s also been incredibly injury-prone throughout his career. While I like Mauioga’s projection best at guard, he’s a capable tackle.

More importantly, he fits the tough, road-grading style that Hafley and new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan say they want the offense to have. Whether it’s at guard or tackle, the local product would make the Dolphins better upfront.

4. Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Ioane’s situation reminds me a good bit of Grey Zabel’s from last year. A lot of people felt the Seattle Seahawks reached by taking Zabel 18th overall, but he was such a solid player and tone setter that it worked out.

Ioane could do something similar for the Dolphins. He’s the best pure guard in the class and showed excellent pass protection technique and run blocking power at Penn State last season.

If the Dolphins are serious about building through the trenches, this is the type of pick to make.

5. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy is my top-rated cornerback in this class, and the upcoming NFL Combine is a big deal for him. McCoy missed all of last season with a knee injury, and although reports indicate he’s healthy, his medical rechecks will be critical.

If everything comes back good (or he tests at the combine), then McCoy can stand on his excellent 2024 tape. He’s the best and most athletic coverage player in this class. His ball skills are also quite impressive.

Miami has a massive need at cornerback, so getting McCoy on an injury discount would be a win.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane is the other top cornerback in this class, and he’s a much safer pick since he actually played last season. While McCoy’s ceiling is higher, Delane is no slouch.

He’s a technically sound, experienced, and versatile coverage option who took a massive step forward upon transferring to the SEC this past season. His ability to mirror and match at all three levels should translate well.

7. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk just screams “Packers Edge,” and with Miami’s new leadership coming from that tree, it’s hard to ignore that fact. The Auburn edge didn’t produce the way many hoped this season, but he’s just 20 years old.

There’s so much potential in his game, and he’s listed at 6-6, 285 pounds. At worst, he’s an excellent run defender who can push the pocket. Miami needs multiple hits at edge, and it could do worse than Faulk.

8. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Frankly, it seems pretty unlikely that Sullivan will value a receiver in the first round. However, there are three pretty good ones who will likely land in this range, and the Dolphins’ receiver room is really just Jaylen Waddle and not much else.

Tate is my WR1 because of his advanced route running, ball tracking, and contested-catch ability. He would be a wonderful complement to Waddle.

9. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson is an interesting case. He’s a dynamic athlete with exceptional speed, quickness, and YAC ability. That said, he’s battled a ton of injuries throughout his career.

His combine rechecks will be incredibly important as teams try to determine whether Tyson is the victim of bad luck or has an issue that will follow his NFL career.

10. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon is our last receiver, and the argument for him is that he’s just good at football. He runs excellent routes, catches everything he can get his hands on, and is incredibly tough for a smaller player.

He’s not a dynamic athlete, nor does he have impressive size. But it’s hard to imagine him not being highly productive in a competent offense.

11. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Lastly, we’ll highlight another edge rusher with good size. At 6-3, 260, Parker fits the mold of a Hafley/Packers edge rusher pretty well. He’s a power rusher who can defend the run right away.

Parker had a down year in 2025, but his 2024 tape shows a player with a lot of pass-rush juice and the potential to contribute double-digit sacks on a consistent basis.

