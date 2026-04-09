Ranking the 10 Best Dolphins Second-Round Picks

The Miami Dolphins have had their share of hits and misses in the draft through the years, which makes them just like any other franchise around the NFL.

Since the start of the "common draft" in 1967, the Dolphins have made 60 second-round selections, starting with wide receiver Jim Cox in 1967 all the way to Jonah Savaiinaea last year.

Here is a ranking of the top 10 second-round picks, judged not solely on Dolphins career but rather what kind of NFL player the prospect became.

THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS SECOND-ROUND PICKS

1. C Dwight Stephenson, 1980, 48th overall

This was as much a no-brainer as Dan Marino was for the first round. Stephenson not only was elected to the Hall of Fame despite playing only eight seasons, a good argument could be made that, without factoring positions, he's the greatest player in franchise history. Yes, we said it.

2. DT Bob Baumhower, 1977, 40th overall

Looking for key components of the Dolphins' vaunted Killer B's defense of the early 1980s, start with the former Alabama star. He was a nine-year starter and five-time Pro Bowl selection.

3. LB John Offerdahl, 1986, 52nd overall

As the 1980s moved on, the Dolphins defense badly regressed, but Offerdahl was a star in the middle after arriving from Western Michigan. It truly is a shame that injuries cut short what looked like a potential Hall of Fame career.

4. CB Sam Madison, 1997, 44th overall

The all-time franchise leader, Madison was a superior playmaker in the secondary for eight seasons before he moved on to the New York Giants.

5. CB Patrick Surtain, 1998, 44th overall

Came very close to making Madison and Surtain 4a and 4b because that's how similarly talented and impactful they were, and if somebody wanted to put Surtain ahead of Madison, we'd be on board with that too. Also notice they both were taken with the same draft slot.

6. CB Xavien Howard, 2016, 38th overall

Former GM Chris Grier has taken a lot of flack over second-round trade-ups that didn't pan out, but the one where he moved four spots from 42nd to get Howard most certainly did. And let's just say that Howard wasn't very far behind Surtain and Madison, and he had the best individual season of the three in his All-Pro campaign of 2020.

7. WR Mark Duper, 1982, 52nd overall

Kudos to Don Shula for taking a shot late in the second round on a track star. Duper remains the all-time record in receiving yards as one half of Miami's famed Marks Brothers.

8. WR Jarvis Landry, 2014, 63rd overall

Landry couldn't have been a different receiver than the speedy Duper, but he was uber productive for the Dolphins, setting a rookie record for catches in his first season and later the franchise record for receptions.

9. G Keith Sims, 1990, 39th overall

Sims made for a great back end of the Dolphins' fabulous 1-2 punch in the 1990 draft, getting into the lineup as a rookie and earning three Pro Bowl invitations before moving on to Washington.

10. C Tim Ruddy, 1994, 65th overall

This was a very tough call among some worthy candidates, but we gave the nod to Ruddy for being a nine-year starter with a Pro Bowl invitation during a stretch when there was little stability on the offensive line.

Honorable mention: WR Freddie Solomon, 1975; WR Chris Chambers, 2005; G/T Robert Hunt, 2020