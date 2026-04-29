Three Modest Signings that Miami could make Post-June 1

The NFL draft has come and gone, and with it, the biggest moves of the Miami Dolphins’ offseason.

The Dolphins very likely will make some additions to their roster before the start of training, but General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said on The Joe Rose Show on Wednesday not to expect any splash moves in June just because they'll get more than $20 million of cap space with edge defender Bradley Chubb's release officially getting processed.

“So, we may add a vet here and there, but it's not going to be anything that jumps out to people," Sullivan said. "It'll be a plug a hole and probably more depth than anything else.”

With that, let’s take a look at some veteran free agents who are still available and may fit into Miami’s most needy position groups.

Clelin Ferrell, edge

Miami’s edge room, even after adding two players in the draft, is looking a little light. Chop Robinson and Josh Uche, the projected starters, both lack top-end size, while Day 3 selections Trey Moore and Max Llewellyn profile as potential pass-rush specialists.

The team is in desperate need of someone they can plug in on run downs, and Ferrell fits that mold. At 265 pounds, he filled in nicely for the San Francisco 49ers following an injury to rookie first-round pick Mykel Williams last season.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft, who played with Christian Wilkins at Clemson, could diversify Miami’s body types up front, and follows the trend of formerly high selections that Miami signed when free agency opened.

Jadeveon Clowney, edge

Following the same trend as Ferrell, Jadeveon Clowney is a former first overall pick. A true run-game specialist, he has signed mercenary deals in the last few free agent cycles, likely to avoid a bulk of offseason workouts.

Clowney is more of a 3-4 outside linebacker as compared to the defensive end in Ferrell, but with Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley saying he wants to operate in multiple fronts, the role likely would be similar.

If Miami wants a rotational player who can fill a run-game-specific role while their young players grow, it may be worth reaching out to the 32-year-old, who has played at least 370 defensive snaps in the last 11 seasons.

Taylor Rapp, safety

The safety position was one of Miami’s biggest needs entering the draft, and while they selected Texas Longhorns star Michael Taaffe, the lack of proven talent on the back end is staggering.

A seven-year veteran, Rapp brings previous experience with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, the latter of which presented two-high safety structures similar to that of Jeff Hafley’s Green Bay Packers.

Rapp only played 343 defensive snaps last season, but if he’s looking to recoup some value, there’s potential for him to start in Miami, while providing mentorship to their younger players.