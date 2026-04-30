Ranking the Dolphins By Position After the Draft

The Miami Dolphins had the largest class in the 2026 NFL draft and they went about the business of fortifying a lot of different positions on what was a pretty thin roster.

Exactly how well they fared at that task will be determined over the next year or two or three, but even at this time there clearly are positions that look in better shape than others.

Here then is our ranking of the Dolphins by position after the 2026 draft.

DOLPHINS POSITION RANKING

1. LINEBACKER

On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez (R), Ronnie Harrison Jr., Willie Gay Jr., Kyle Louis (R), Jackson Woodard, K.C. Ossai

Analysis: The additions of Rodriguez and Louis have made this a really promising-looking group with some depth.

2. RUNNING BACK

On the roster: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II , Donovan Edwards

Analysis: Achane is a top 5 player in the NFL at this position, and the one question here is whether Wright or Gordon can emerge as a consistent secondary option.

3. OFFENSIVE LINE

On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, Jamaree Salyer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Kadyn Proctor (R), Charlie Heck, Andrew Meyer, Carter Warren, Josh Priebe, Braeden Daniels, Kion Smith, DJ Campbell (R)

Analysis: The additions of Proctor as the first-round pick and Salyer in free agency have given the Dolphins some depth and, at least on paper, potentially their best offensive line in a few years. If Savaiinaea can take a big step forward in his second season, that would help even more.

4. DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Matthew Butler, Alex Huntley, Keith Cooper Jr.

Analysis: There is no doubt a lot of potential here, but one or more of the 2025 draft picks (Grant, Phillips, Biggers) have to take a step forward next season.

5. QUARTERBACK

On the roster: Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller

Analysis: Willis might be the biggest mystery on the Dolphins roster because there's clearly a lot of upside here based on his work in Green Bay the past two seasons but with a sample size too small to be able to confidently predict how he'll perform on a full-time basis. Ewers has very limited NFL experience, though he did look the part in his late-season audition in 2025.

6. WIDE RECEIVER

On the roster: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas (R), Chris Bell (R), Kevin Coleman Jr. (R), Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, A.J. Henning, Theo Wease Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr.

Analysis: This group lacks bona fide playmakers like the team the past few years with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but this should be a much deeper group assuming the draft picks pan out.

7. CORNERBACK

On the 53: Storm Duck, JuJu Brents, Chris Johnson (R), Jason Marshall Jr., Isaiah Johnson, Alex Austin, Ethan Robinson, Jason Maitre, Ethan Bonner, Miles Battle, Marco Wilson, Miles Battle, A.J. Green III

Analysis: If Johnson proves as good as advertised, there are interesting possibilities here because one has to think that at least one of the other young cornerbacks is ready to break through, whether it be Brents or Duck staying healthy, Marshall taking a step forward in his second season, or something else.

8. TIGHT END

On the 53: Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek (R), Zack Kuntz, Jalin Conyers, Seydou Traore (R), Ben Sims, Cole Turner

Analysis: There's some promise with this group after what Dulcich showed last year and Kacmarek bringing impressive blocking ability, but it's more about potential than credentials at this point.

9. EDGE

On the 53: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Trey Moore (R), Max Llewellyn (R), Derrick McLendon, Seth Coleman, Robert Beal Jr., Cameron Goode

Analysis: This is about players at a crossroads who have a lot to prove, and that's highlighted by Robinson, Uche and Ojabo.

10. SAFETY

On the 53: Dante Trader Jr., Michael Taaffe (R), Zayne Anderson, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Omar Brown, Jordan Colbert

Analysis: There's no way to sugarcoat this, the Dolphins have a lot of question marks here and this group is screaming for a veteran addition.