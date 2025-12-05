The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Clare Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Jets

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Jarrett Bell: Jets 20, Dolphins 17

Nick Brinkerhoff: Jets 23, Dolphins 17

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 23, Jets 17

Nate Davis: Dolphins 27, Jets 23

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Jets 24, Dolphins 23

Analysis: The Dolphins are on a three-game winning streak and are inching closer to getting back to .500. Miami's defense has forced seven turnovers during that win streak, and the Jets have forced just two turnovers this season. Miami can win with that formula with De'Von Achane, who averaged 142.7 rushing yards per game in that streak.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Matt Bowen: Dolphins

• Matt Bowen: Dolphins

Mike Clay: Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins

Dan Graziano: Dolphins

Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins

Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins

Eric Moody: Dolphins

Jason Reid: Dolphins

• Lindsey Thiry: Jets

Seth Wickersham: Jets

Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Jets 20

Dolphins 27, Jets 20 Chris Simms: Dolphins 20, Jets 17

Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 22, Jets 20

Dolphins 22, Jets 20 Tom Blair: Dolphins 21, Jets 18

Dolphins 21, Jets 18 Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 23, Jets 19

Dolphins 23, Jets 19 Gennaro Filice: Jets 22, Dolphins 21

Jets 22, Dolphins 21 Dan Parr: Dolphins 23, Jets 19

Analysis: The Dolphins are somehow still alive in the playoff chase, while the Jets have won three of their last five games. The Dolphins haven't played well in the cold and this could be one of those games. The Jets have played better on defense lately and the offense has shown some signs of life. The defense will keep it close as they win it.

Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 20

Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins

Chad Graff: Jets

Larry Holder: Jets

Nick Kosmider: Dolphins

Austin Mock: Dolphins

Zack Rosenblatt: Jets

Analysis: Somehow we get the feeling that a lot is going to be made of Tua Tagovailoa's record as a starting quarterback in cold-weather games, which we've discussed before as being just silly because won-loss isn't a stat that's only on the QB, for one, and also because this disregards other factors, such as quality of opponent. The bottom line here is that we have two teams that were 0-3 when they faced off in Week 4 but have improved since then. But, just as was the case back in late September, the Dolphins remain a better team. But it wasn't easy then and it shouldn't be easy this time, either.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: