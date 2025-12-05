Dolphins-Jets Week 14 National Predictions Roundup: How Much Confidence in Miami?
The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Jets
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Jets
Matt Verderame: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Jets 20, Dolphins 17
Nick Brinkerhoff: Jets 23, Dolphins 17
Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 23, Jets 17
Nate Davis: Dolphins 27, Jets 23
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 24, Jets 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Jets 24, Dolphins 23
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins are on a three-game winning streak and are inching closer to getting back to .500. Miami's defense has forced seven turnovers during that win streak, and the Jets have forced just two turnovers this season. Miami can win with that formula with De'Von Achane, who averaged 142.7 rushing yards per game in that streak.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17
ESPN
• Matt Bowen: Dolphins
• Lindsey Thiry: Jets
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Jets 20
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 20, Jets 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 22, Jets 20
- Tom Blair: Dolphins 21, Jets 18
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 23, Jets 19
- Gennaro Filice: Jets 22, Dolphins 21
- Dan Parr: Dolphins 23, Jets 19
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are somehow still alive in the playoff chase, while the Jets have won three of their last five games. The Dolphins haven't played well in the cold and this could be one of those games. The Jets have played better on defense lately and the offense has shown some signs of life. The defense will keep it close as they win it.
Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 20
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
Chad Graff: Jets
Larry Holder: Jets
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Austin Mock: Dolphins
Zack Rosenblatt: Jets
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: Somehow we get the feeling that a lot is going to be made of Tua Tagovailoa's record as a starting quarterback in cold-weather games, which we've discussed before as being just silly because won-loss isn't a stat that's only on the QB, for one, and also because this disregards other factors, such as quality of opponent. The bottom line here is that we have two teams that were 0-3 when they faced off in Week 4 but have improved since then. But, just as was the case back in late September, the Dolphins remain a better team. But it wasn't easy then and it shouldn't be easy this time, either.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17
