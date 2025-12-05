All Dolphins

Dolphins-Jets Week 14 National Predictions Roundup: How Much Confidence in Miami?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium
Alain Poupart|
Miami Dolphins running back De'von Achane (28) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 4.
Miami Dolphins running back De'von Achane (28) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 4. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Clare Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Jets

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Jets 20, Dolphins 17

Nick Brinkerhoff: Jets 23, Dolphins 17

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 23, Jets 17

Nate Davis: Dolphins 27, Jets 23

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Jets 24, Dolphins 23

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Dolphins are on a three-game winning streak and are inching closer to getting back to .500. Miami's defense has forced seven turnovers during that win streak, and the Jets have forced just two turnovers this season. Miami can win with that formula with De'Von Achane, who averaged 142.7 rushing yards per game in that streak. 

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Dolphins

    • • Matt Bowen: Dolphins

  • Mike Clay: Dolphins
  • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
  • Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
  • Eric Moody: Dolphins
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Jets

  • Seth Wickersham: Jets

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Jets 20
    • Chris Simms: Dolphins 20, Jets 17

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 22, Jets 20
    • Tom Blair: Dolphins 21, Jets 18
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 23, Jets 19
    • Gennaro Filice: Jets 22, Dolphins 21
    • Dan Parr: Dolphins 23, Jets 19

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: The Dolphins are somehow still alive in the playoff chase, while the Jets have won three of their last five games. The Dolphins haven't played well in the cold and this could be one of those games. The Jets have played better on defense lately and the offense has shown some signs of life. The defense will keep it close as they win it.

    Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 20

    The Athletic

    Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
    Chad Graff: Jets
    Larry Holder: Jets
    Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
    Austin Mock: Dolphins
    Zack Rosenblatt: Jets

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: Somehow we get the feeling that a lot is going to be made of Tua Tagovailoa's record as a starting quarterback in cold-weather games, which we've discussed before as being just silly because won-loss isn't a stat that's only on the QB, for one, and also because this disregards other factors, such as quality of opponent. The bottom line here is that we have two teams that were 0-3 when they faced off in Week 4 but have improved since then. But, just as was the case back in late September, the Dolphins remain a better team. But it wasn't easy then and it shouldn't be easy this time, either.

    Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

    More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

    Published | Modified
    Alain Poupart
    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

    Share on XFollow @PoupartNFL
    Home/News