Taking Stock of the Practice Squad
It’s time to check in on the Miami Dolphins practice squad eight games into the 2025 NFL season.
Each team can have up to 17 players on the practice squad if one is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Of the other 16, at least 10 must have two or fewer years of experience in the NFL. Players can be elevated from the practice squad for three games, but they must be signed to the 53-man roster to continue playing after that.
Rookie safety John Saunders Jr. was reportedly poached by the New England Patriots on Tuesday. While the move hasn’t been announced, Saunders is no longer listed on the roster.
With that in mind, the team currently has 16 players listed on the practice squad: LB Quinton Bell, OL Braeden Daniels, RB JaMycal Hasty, WR AJ Henning, DT Alex Huntley, LB Caleb Johnson, CB Isaiah Johnson, OL Roy Mbaeteka, LB Derrick McLendon, TE Chris Myarick, OL Josh Priebe, CB Ethan Robinson, TE Hayden Rucci, OT Kadeem Telfort, WR Theo Wease Jr. and RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
Mbaetaka, a native of Nigeria, has a roster exemption as an international player.
Miami added Robinson, who spent the preseason with the team, after placing cornerback Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad injured list Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.
Sheffield, who had been elevated for Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, will be ineligible for elevation over the next four games.
Other Practice Squad Players Who Could Draw Interest
Franchises utilize the practice squad to develop players who may not be ready for a spot on the 53-man roster, but Saunders’ reported move to a divisional rival highlights the risk of losing a player you spent time with. Along with up-and-coming players, teams can also stash established vets on the practice squad who may not have a consistent role in the weekly game plan.
The Dolphins have 14 years of NFL experience on the practice squad at running back between Wilson and Hasty; the other 14 players have a combined 21 years of NFL experience. Miami needed depth at running back due to injuries throughout the preseason, and both players previously worked with coach Mike McDaniel in San Francisco.
However, the Dolphins haven’t called up a running back since Week 2 because rookie Ollie Gordon II is carving out a role as the short-yardage back, and Jaylen Wright is back in the mix after missing time with a knee injury early in the season.
Wilson has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Dolphins and has already been elevated twice when Wright was unavailable. He hasn’t touched the ball in 2025, but averaged 3.6 yards on 16 rushing attempts last year.
Now in his eighth season, Wilson has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and scored 18 rushing touchdowns throughout his time with the Dolphins and 49ers. He has fumbled just four times since the 2021 season began and could be a steady, low-risk addition for a team looking for a trustworthy ball carrier for the playoff stretch.
Another player to keep an eye on is Bell. He appeared in 17 games with 27 total tackles and a sack for the Dolphins last season, but fell down the depth chart with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips back healthy and in the mix. His chance at playing time took another hit when Matthew Judon signed with the team during the preseason.
Bell has been elevated twice, including once when Judon was a healthy scratch against the Browns. On top of that, both Chubb and Phillips have been in trade rumors, with the trade deadline set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Dolphins could turn to Bell if either Chubb or Phillips is traded, but if both stay through the deadline, a team in need of help on the edge could come knocking for Bell’s services.
Practice Squad Elevations Through Eight Games
Limiting the number of times practice squad players can be elevated makes things tricky, but it’s also important to remember the context of the situation. If Miami absolutely needed a player, they would be on the 53-man roster.
The Dolphins elevated kicker Riley Patterson three times to begin the year with starter Jason Sanders on injured reserve, and then made room for him on the active roster once his eligibility was up.
We mentioned that players like Wilson, Sheffield, and Bell have been called up twice, but here is the complete list of practice squad elevations through eight weeks:
Week 1: K Riley Patterson and RB Jeff Wilson
Week 2: K Riley Patterson and RB Jeff Wilson
Week 3: K Riley Patterson and S Jordan Colbert
Week 4: No elevations
Week 5: No elevations
Week 6: LB Quinton Bell and CB Isaiah Johnson
Week 7: LB Quinton Bell and CB Kendall Sheffield
Week 8: TE Hayden Rucci and CB Kendall Sheffield
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- On the day they acquired wide receiver Jon Metchie in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets brought in three wide receivers for a tryout. One of them was 2022 Dolphins fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who didn't stick with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad after signing following his release from the Dolphins.
-- Edge defender Malik Reed, who the Dolphins signed for their playoff game against Kansas City in the 2023 season when they were hit with a rash of injuries, had a tryout with the Washington Commanders after being out of the NFL last year.