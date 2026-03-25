The Contract Status of Every Dolphins Defensive Player After the First Wave of Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins have reshaped their roster this offseason by saying goodbye to a lot of big names and signing a slew of young players they hope can take a big step forward with them.

It's actually been difficult to keep up, which is why we're offering a complete rundown of each player on the roster as of the morning of March 25, along with their contract status, 2026 cap number and when they'll become free agents.

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This is the breakdown of all the defensive players and specialists.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a contract extension in 2025, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $11.4M

Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 with team fifth-year option, UFA in 2029 or 2030, 2026 cap number: $5M

Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1M

Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1M

Matthew Butler — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2026; 2026 cap number: $1.1M

Keith Cooper Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $885K

Alex Huntley — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $885K

EDGE DEFENDERS (7)

Josh Uche — Signed as a UFA from Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3M

Robert Beal Jr. — Signed as a UFA from San Francisco 49ers in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.2M

David Ojabo — Signed as a UFA from Baltimore Ravens in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.2M

Derrick McLendon — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $885K

Seth Coleman — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $885K

Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed through 2026, UFA in 2027 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029, 2026 cap number: $4.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

LINEBACKERS (5)

Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $10.9M

Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $3.7M

Willie Gay Jr. — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026; signed through 2026, UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M

Jackson Woodard — Signed off the Houston Texans practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M

K.C. Ossai — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $885K

DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)

CB Alex Austin — Signed as a UFA from New England Patriots in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.2M

CB Darrell Baker Jr. — Signed as a UFA from Tennessee Titans in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M

CB Miles Battle — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1M

CB Marco Wilson — Signed as a UFA from Cincinnati Bengals in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.2M

DB Omar Brown — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1M

S Zayne Anderson — Signed as a UFA from Green Bay Packers in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M

S Lonnie Johnson Jr. — Signed as a UFA from Las Vegas Raiders in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M

CB Ethan Bonner — Re-signed as an ERFA in 2026; signed through 2026; RFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.1M

S Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1M

CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1M

CB Jason Marshall Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1M

S Jordan Colbert — Signed in 2025; signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M

CB JuJu Brents — Claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.9M

CB A.J. Green III — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.1M

CB Ethan Robinson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M

CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M

CB Jason Maitre — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $885K

SPECIALISTS (6)

K Riley Patterson — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M

K Zane Gonzalez — Signed as a UFA from Atlanta Falcons in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M

P Bradley Pinion — Signed as a UFA from Atlanta Falcons in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M

P Seth Vernon — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2027; ERFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $885K

LS Taybor Pepper — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.1M

LS Tucker Addington — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2026; ERFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.1M

DOLPHINS PLAYERS WHO REMAINED UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS AS OF MARCH 25, 2026

Offense (8)

RB Alexander Mattison, TE Darren Waller, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, OL Kendall Lamm, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Daniel Brunskill

Defense/Specialists (8)

DL Benito Jones, LB Caleb Johnson, LB Quinton Bell, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Artie Burns, CB Jack Jones, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis