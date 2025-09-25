The Key Factors in Facing Fields
The Miami Dolphins have gotten some clarity as to which quarterback they're likely to face Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, so now they can prepare for the unique challenges that Justin Fields presents.
But it's not like they don't already know, having experienced first-hand Fields at his best three years ago.
Fields remains in the concussion protocol, but he took part in the New York Jets practice Thursday and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn said Fields would get the start if he gets medical clearance. And getting through practice without symptoms emerging generally is the final step involved.
If Fields experiences a setback, then the Dolphins would face veteran Tyrod Taylor, who started for the Jets in their 29-27 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
FACING FIELDS
Fields, the former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears, always has been known as a dynamic runner but erratic passer, though he was pretty good in both aspects when the Dolphins faced him in 2022.
Fields was in his second season with the Bears on that November day and almost single-handedly led his team to an upset victory against a Dolphins team that had won two in a row in the midst of an eventual five-game winning streak.
In Miami's 35-32 victory, which wasn't clinched until the defense made a fourth-down stop after an apparent defensive pass interference on fourth down went uncalled, Fields passed for three touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for 178 yards.
When I presented that stat to outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips on Tuesday, he quickly replied: "You don’t have to remind me of that. I remember that.”
Phillips then explained the challenge of trying to contain Fields' scrambling.
“Yeah, just obviously kind of shows the type of quarterback he is and just kind of a constant reminder that we need to do a good job of containing him because obviously he can make you pay if you don’t.”
The highlights of Fields' performance in that 2022 game was a 61-yard touchdown run that cut the Dolphins' lead to 28-25 in the fourth quarter.
FIELDS' 2025 SEASON START
Fields joined the Jets as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers following a trade.
Fields began the 2024 season as the starter but was replaced by Russell Wilson once Wilson recovered from a training camp injury.
With the Jets, Fields was anointed the starter from the beginning.
He had a solid performance in the opener against those Steelers, passing for 218 yards with a touchdown and a 119.1 passer rating along with rushing for 48 yards, though in a losing cause.
Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, Fields still contributed to the running game (this time with 49 yards), but really struggled as a passer, completing only three of 11 passes and finishing with an unsightly 39.6 passer rating.
The Dolphins, though, are more likely to remember and approach the game Monday night like they'll be seeing the Fields of 2022.
