The Latest on McDaniel's Status ... And What He Said About His Job
Midway through the morning Monday, Mike McDaniel's status remained the same, almost inevitably on his way out on as Miami Dolphins head coach but with that move probably not happening just yet.
There was some thought that the embarrassing 31-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday would be the final straw and result in McDaniel's dismissal, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter said on "Get Up" that it would be surprised if it were to happen on this day.
"We still may get that, but I was told yesterday, I was told again this morning, not happening right now," Schefter said. "And so we can continue to wait, and we all know what eventually will come. There are going to be changes made in that organization, and I think a lot of people believe they're going to be happening today. But for the people that are waiting for some type of ESPN alert that's going to flash across their phone this morning, news that we're going to cut into that the Dolphins have made a significant change, it doesn't sound like that is the plan right now."
Of course, this is the part where we have to point out that Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was fired last Monday not long after Schefter reported that he wasn't expecting any dismissals last week.
It's pretty well established by now that owner Stephen Ross likes McDaniel, proven by the fact he gave him a contract extension in 2024 despite McDaniel still having two years left on his contract.
But at some point, yes, enough will be enough.
McDaniel is scheduled to conduct his weekly day-after-the-game media session mid-afternoon Monday, so we'll have a definitive answer by then as to whether he'll continue as head coach for at least another week.
The Dolphins have made three in-season coaching changes since the franchise began in 1966, with two of them happening under Ross' ownership — Tony Sparano was fired 13 games into the 2011 season and Joe Philbin was fired after four games in the 2015 season.
The other in-season change came in 2004 when Dave Wannstedt was fired after nine games.
Ironically, Sparano and Philbin both were fired during their fourth season as head coach, which is the same position McDaniel currently is in. And just like Ross put out a statement expressing his support for McDaniel at the end of last season, Ross had done the same with Philbin late in the 2014 season when his job security was being questioned, and he had signed Sparano to a contract extension in the 2011 offseason after his failed courtship of Jim Harbaugh.
McDANIEL'S MESSAGE
After the debacle in Cleveland on Sunday — or the calamity in Cleveland, if we want to go boxing style — it's really difficult to envision any scenario where McDaniel is back as head coach in 2026.
Yes, the Dolphins rebounded from a 2-6 start to put themselves in playoff contention on the last day of the 2024 regular season, but there appears no reason to believe this Miami team has that kind of resolve in it.
On the contrary, the Dolphins appear to be spiralling and the loss against a Browns team dominated by rookies was the low point of McDaniel's tenure, which now featured a 29-29 regular season record.
McDaniel, though, insists his sole focus will remain on doing his job to the best of his ability for as long as he has that job.
“The way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I'm thinking about having a job," he said. "I need to be doing my job. As long as I’m the coach for the Miami Dolphins, they will get everything from me. I refuse to spend my time thinking about something that you have your job, you do your job and you do it to the best of your ability, and that’s where my concern lies. I think it’s offensive to all coaches, players, and the organization, if I’m spending that precious time thinking about myself.”