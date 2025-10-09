The Latest on the Tua Injury and His Week 6 Status
Despite dealing with a couple of injury issues, QB Tua Tagovailoa will be in the starting lineup for the Miami Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said before practice Thursday the team didn't have a major concern about Tagovailoa's health status despite the quarterback being limited in practice Wednesday because of issues involving a hip and the thumb of his throwing hand.
"We're working through the process to Sunday," Smith said, "but, I mean, we're not anticipating any setback for him for playing on Sunday."
Tagovailoa missed the end of the 2024 season, of course, because of an injury to his right hip, but Smith said he wasn't sure whether it's the same hip that's currently an issue.
Smith also said there was no major concern with the hip.
"Both of them are just parts of ... I think when you're playing quarterback, there's contact that comes," he said. "But ultimately, we're working through and not really anticipating anything as far as Sunday hindering his performance."
Smith was asked about how the thumb injury might have occurred.
"I can't remember exactly how it was, but yeah, ultimately he's working through stuff for the week and we're not overall concerned for Sunday," Smith said.
Smith said there was no concern about Tua's ability to throw.
Tagovailoa was sacked three times during the 27-24 loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but there was no indication whether he was injured during the game or during practice Wednesday.
Tua conducted his regular weekly media session after practice Wednesday, which probably was a good sign that the injuries are not worrisome at the moment.