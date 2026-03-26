Top 5 Dolphins Additions Most Likely to Succeed in 2026

The Miami Dolphins have been among the most active teams in the 2026 NFL free agency period.

Despite their minimal cap space, Miami signed Malik Willis to a contract worth $45 million guaranteed, and overhauled the bottom of their roster.

The team is hunting for diamonds in the rough, hoping to make the most of salaries that hover around the league minimum. With that being said, let’s take a look at the Dolphins’ bargain signings, and which of those players are most likely to make an impact in 2026.

5. Zayne Anderson, Safety

One of a few former Green Bay Packers to head south this offseason, Zayne Anderson spent the last two seasons with new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley.

While Anderson has never been a consistent defensive snap-taker, his career high for defensive reps (123) came in the 2024 season under Hafley. He also enters a safety room with a lack of top-end starters, and looks to be a part of a healthy competition for playing time.

Special teams is where Anderson makes his mark. He has played over 200 special teams snaps in each of his last two seasons, making him a core piece of the Packers' kicking game in 2024 and 2025.

A tie to the coaching staff and a path to immediate playing time make Anderson a relatively safe bet to be a contributor for Miami this season.

4. Jamaree Salyer, Guard/Tackle

After releasing James Daniels, who the team signed to a three-year deal in 2025, Miami was in desperate need of help on the offensive line. With that in mind, the Dolphins signed former Los Angeles Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer to a one-year deal.

Salyer started every game in 2023, logging 1148 snaps on the offensive line. However, over the last two seasons combined, he played only 789 snaps after being relegated to a bench role.

As of right now, Salyer is projected to be back in the starting role for the Dolphins in 2026, as he slots in at right guard. It wouldn’t be shocking, though, to see the team draft some competition with one of their 11 picks in the upcoming draft. Either way, it’s reasonable to expect Salyer to be a key role player for Miami’s offense this year.

3. Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver

The Dolphins' wide receiver room is undergoing a massive transformation to start 2026. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone, with former top 100 picks Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert being signed in their stead.

Tolbert fits an archetype the team lacked last season. At a listed 6-1, 195 pounds, he excels in jump-ball and contested catch opportunities.

Dallas, Tolbert’s former team, hoped he’d develop into something more when they drafted him with the 88th overall pick in 2022. However, his skill set is relatively narrow, and to this point in his career, he’s more of a role player.

With Miami’s current core, there’s definitely a role for the South Alabama alum. It’s just a matter of how expansive that role is.

2. Tutu Atwell, Wide Receiver

Miami’s other notable wide receiver addition slots in right ahead of Tolbert. The two have polar opposite profiles, with Atwell measuring in at 5-9, 165 pounds.



Atwell is a deep threat through and through. In each of his last four seasons, he’s tallied catches of 40 yards or more, with his long of 88 yards coming in 2025.

Like Tolbert, Atwell was fazed out of a prominent role. With the Rams acquiring Davante Adams, he had only six receptions all of last season.

The reason I’m marginally higher on Atwell is a projection of the competition that he may have. General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan told the South Florida media contingent that the receiver room won’t be full of “5-9 guys,” and I think it’s more likely Miami drafts a receiver that phases Tolbert out than their newest deep threat.

1. Josh Uche, EDGE

Like the receiver room, Miami’s edge room is vastly different than last season. After the mid-season trade of Jaelan Phillips and the post-June 1 release of Bradley Chubb, the team signed former Philadelphia Eagle Josh Uche to a one-year deal.

Uche is a true pass rush specialist, tallying 23 pressures on 132 pass rush snaps last season. That’s a far cry from his career highs of 56 pressures and 11.5 sacks in 2022, but in limited samples since, the juice is still there.

The primary reason for the drop-off in production is that he doesn’t add much in run situations, but Miami likely signed him with this in mind.

His snap share ceiling is relatively low, but in his role, Uche is the bargain free agent that is most likely to produce for the Miami Dolphins in 2026.