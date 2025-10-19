Tyreek's Thoughts Watching from Afar
All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not enjoying having to watch the Miami Dolphins from afar after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4.
“Watching your team play through a TV is hard,” Hill wrote on X in the middle of Miami’s 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. With the Dolphins trailing 17-6 at halftime, he added some words of encouragement. “Let’s go fins, let’s turn this thing around in the second half.”
While Hill is continuing to root for his team, Miami’s offense continues to struggle without him.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 12 of 23 passes against the Browns for a season-low 100 yards and no touchdowns. This marked his second straight week with three interceptions, and he is averaging 187 passing yards per game without Hill in the lineup.
Wide receiver Malik Washington had a team-high five receptions but only 30 receiving yards. Both Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and De’Von Achane had three receptions for just 16 yards. No pass catcher outside of Jaylen Waddle has averaged more than 45 receiving yards in the two games since Hill’s injury.
Before the knee injury against the New York Jets, Hill caught 21 of 29 targets this season for 265 yards and a touchdown. He missed just one game in his first three seasons with the Dolphins in 2022.
Last season was the first time in five years Hill didn’t reach 1,000 receiving yards, but he was on pace for a rebound this year, averaging 69 yards per game and more than 12 yards per catch through four weeks.
Uncertainty Around Hill’s NFL Future
Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, said that the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is aiming to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, but his future in Miami beyond this season was uncertain even before the knee injury.
As CBS Sports senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones reported on Oct. 4, Hill’s release was always a possibility because of a looming $51.9 million cap hit.
“An outright release before the start of the 2026 league year was always on the table regardless of injury due to how Hill's contract is structured,” Jones wrote. “The 2026 contract year has $29.9 million in non-guaranteed base salary, including $11 million in guaranteed salary if Hill is on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year. A $5 million roster bonus is due on the same day, meaning that the Dolphins would guarantee Hill $16 million if he's on the roster come March 14.
“League sources view it as next to impossible the Dolphins would guarantee such money when Hill won't be able to pass a physical at that point, meaning Miami would release the receiver before any 2026 dollar becomes guaranteed.”
Releasing him would save the Dolphins $23.6 million against the salary cap. That number jumps to $36 million if designated as a Post-June 1 cut, according to Over The Cap.
If Hill indeed is ready to play in 2026 and it's not with the Dolphins, it's pretty clear he remains a big fan of his original team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
If that wasn't already clear, check out his tweet after Rashee Rice scored a touchdown in Kansas City's 31-0 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.