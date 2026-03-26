Updated 7-Round Dolphins Mock Draft With Pro Days Wrapping Up

Just days from the majority of respective college pro days reaching their collective close, draft boards are in transformation mode for draft pundits and NFL teams alike.

With the draft closing in and the Miami Dolphins in possession of 11 draft picks, the team will look to fill a ton of roster holes created by the largest group of free agency exits and entrances in the league, as well as recent trades/releases.

Below is a seven-round Dolphins mock draft with the latest on the prospects selected. Mock draft 2.0 pays more attention to Green Bay drafting preferences that undoubtedly will bleed over with new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan making the final draft night call(s).

MIAMI DOLPHINS SEVEN-ROUND MOCK DRAFT AS OF MARCH 26

ROUND 1, PICK 11

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane’s stock has fluctuated mildly over the past month, but just recently shot back up as he posted an impressive 4.35 40-yard dash time at LSU’s Pro Day. He doesn’t match the stated length desires of Sullivan, but he handily crosses off all other boxes and isn’t sub-standard in any category. The best, most versatile cornerback in this year’s draft, Delane immediately would become the best player in Miami’s patchwork secondary.

ROUND 1, PICK 30

OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

According to this latest mock simulation, an edge may be tough to come by for Miami at 30 relative to value. So we took Iheanachor, a prospect with tremendous upside. In fact, the Arizona State product is a pretty good summary of what the Dolphins will be looking for across its offensive line – size, athleticism and upside. Iheanachor is 6-6, 330 with 33 7/8-inch arms and great athleticism for his size (4.91 40-yard dash (1.73), 9-7 broad, 30½-inch vertical). He didn’t start playing football until 19, so his best days are ahead of him. Miami would start him at guard, mimicking Green Bay’s tradition of drafting tackles to play inside positions.

ROUND 2, PICK 43

EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

The Dolphins get their edge rusher in Round 2 with few high-end options remaining. With 20 sacks and 42 hurries the last two seasons, Jacas (pronounced ACK-us) is a physical force who gets after it every down. Just over 6-3 and 260 pounds, he has solid arm length (33 inches) but even bigger hands and he uses both like a pro. A former prep wrestling star, his hands are strong and he has a variety of pass rush moves. He also posted a ridiculous 33 reps at 225 pounds at the combine. Jacas didn’t run a great 40 time, but his 10-yard split (1.64) showed elite burst.

ROUND 3, PICK 75

S A.J., Haulcy, LSU

A 6-foot, 215-pound safety who brings a wallop, Haulcy posted 88 tackles, 3 interceptions, a forced fumble and 4 PBUs last season. He ran a 4.52 at the combine, so not ideal long speed, but Haulcy brings a presence in the middle of the field that will make receivers think twice. A ball hawk, he posted seven picks in two seasons at Houston before transferring. Announced at LSU’s Pro Day on March 25 that he will go on a 30 visit with Miami (as will Delane).

ROUND 3, PICK 87

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Like edge rushers, a Day 2 run on receivers had a few potential Dolphins additions leave the board earlier than in recent mocks. Sarratt likely is one of the safer receiver bets in this year’s class. Not blazingly fast (4.53), he is over 6-2 and 210 pounds. A fantastic route runner with a lot of Anquan Bolden in his game, Sarratt likely will be served best as a power slot at the next level.

ROUND 3, PICK 90

CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

A 6-2, 203-pound outside corner who would be a perfect complement to Delane. Neal excels playing with his back to the ball, carefully judging when to stick with his man and when to track the ball. As a former basketball player, press coverage will be his game and he’s both strong and athletic. Testing numbers may move him higher than this spot (4.49 40 (1.59 split), 40-inch vertical (6th among CBs), 11-2 broad (1st), 16 reps (3rd)), but he is a perfect fit for Jeff Hafley and particularly his Cover 3 scheme.

ROUND 3, PICK 94

WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

Miami’s fourth third-round selection pays off big in the form of the 6-4 Lane, who posted a 4.47 40 and a 40-inch vertical at the combine. An ideal X receiver, Lane is good on short yardage and amazing in contested balls with possibly the largest catch radius in this draft. He will be a red zone threat and tough to deal with if he masters getting off the line. Playing X and lining up a yard deep will help, as will an NFL offseason.

ROUND 4, PICK 130

TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

Delp spent a few years behind/alongside Brock Bowers which may have led to relatively limited production, but his Relative Athletic Score will excite Miami. At 6-5, 245, he is more an H-back or F tight end, but he is also a good blocker who could work his way into a Y role in time. With the Dolphins yet to sign a true fullback, it's possible the role in Bobby Slowik’s offense goes to an H-back, which is what Matt LaFleur used in Green Bay and is a throwback to Mike Shanahan’s model for the position (Shannon Sharpe).

ROUND 5, PICK 151

DT Chris McClellan, Missouri

With the Dolphins bringing Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald for a visit, it’s a safe assumption that the team wants to add to the room, despite having selected three defensive tackles last year. McClellan makes more sense, despite the late draft position, as he’s 6-4, 313 and has elite arm length (34-inch) and huge hands (11-inch). He needs work in the run game but posted 48 tackles and 6 sacks last year.

ROUND 7, PICK 227

EDGE/LB George Gumbs Jr., Florida

Gumbs is a bit of a project, but an ideal one for a Hafley defense in terms of positional versatility. A former wide receiver, he has the speed (4.66), length (6-4+, 33 5/8-inch arms) and athleticism (41-inch vertical (T-2nd all-time for a DE)) one would seek in an early-round edge rusher. Gumbs has the ability to play off-ball linebacker as well, which means simulated pressures and a guy who can cover out of a base set which is again, Hafley’s bag. It would frankly be surprising if he’s available this late.

ROUND 7, PICK 238

LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana-Lafayette

Unlike Gumbs, Dugger is a player widely expected to be available this late, at least today. But similar to Gumbs, he has some freakish hybrid attributes Hafley probably would love to try to employ. He’s 6-5, 240 with 35-inch arms (same as Patrick Paul) and a ridiculous 85-inch wingspan. Duggar began his career converting from receiver to safety at Georgetown before transferring. Last year was his first as a full-time starter at linebacker and he finished 10th in the nation in tackles with 125 (64 solo) to go with 4 sacks, an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. His positional versatility with the Rajun Cajuns ranged from all three linebacker positions, to lining up one-on-one outside in pass coverage with a wideout.

(*Mock draft simulator used was the NFL Mock Draft Database, which pulls from other mocks to form a collective in terms of projected draft position)