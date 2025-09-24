Webb Leads Group of Dolphins Modern-Era Nominees for Hall Class of 2026
The Pro Football Hall of Fame's list of 128 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2026 includes eight players with at least one game with the Miami Dolphins, with two of them bona fide former Dolphins players.
Those two are Richmond Webb and Patrick Surtain, who both spent most of their career with Miami along with a stint elsewhere, Cincinnati for Webb and Kansas City for Surtain.
Along with those two, the other nominees who played at least one game for the Dolphins are running backs Arian Foster and Frank Gore, wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Wes Welker, offensive lineman Josh Sitton, and defensive back Troy Vincent.
Of note, running back Ricky Williams and wide receiver Irving Fryar were not among the nominees this year after being on the list in 2024.
In the next step in the selection process, a screening committee will reduce the list to 50 (plus ties, if any, for the 50th spot). The results of that reduction will be announced in mid-October.
The full 50-person Hall of Fame Selection Committee then will reduce the list to 25 semifinalists later this fall. Another vote will create the list of 15 modern-era player finalists who will be discussed at the annual selection meeting ahead of Super Bowl LX.
The Class of 2026 can consist of three, four or five modern-era players under the Hall of Fame’s bylaws.
THE DOLPHINS CONNECTIONS
Webb played the first 11 years of his 13-year NFL career with the Dolphins, earning Pro Bowl honors each of his first seven seasons and two All-Pro selections.
Surtain, a Dolphins second-round pick in 1998, played the first seven of his 11 NFL seasons with Miami, earning Pro Bowl invitations his last three with the Dolphins (2002-04). This is the first time Surtain has been a Hall of Fame nominee.
Welker played two-plus seasons with Miami at the start of his career, but he really took off as a player after he was traded to New England, for whom he had five seasons with 111 or more catches.
Marshall had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade from the Denver Broncos and before being traded to the Chicago Bears.
Vincent, who is now an NFL executive, was a first-round pick for the Dolphins in the 1992 draft and had four good seasons, but his five Pro Bowl seasons came with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gore, who is eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time, seems like a shoo-in wit the only question being exactly when he'll get inducted. His 16-year NFL career included a one-year stint in Miami in 2018 when he rushed for 722 yards with a 4.6 per-carry average at age 35.
Foster joined the Dolphins as a free agent in 2016, but retired early in the season after being slowed by injuries.
Sitton, likewise, never played again after signing with the Dolphins in 2018 and being injured in the season opener.
THE FULL LIST OF 2026 MODERN-ERA NOMINEES
QUARTERBACKS (10): Drew Brees, Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Rich Gannon, Jeff Garcia, *-Eli Manning, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Philip Rivers, Alex Smith
RUNNING BACKS (21): Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Larry Centers (FB), Jamaal Charles, Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn, Arian Foster, Eddie George, Frank Gore, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Chris Johnson, Thomas Jones, Jamal Lewis, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), Lorenzo Neal (FB), *-Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters
WIDE RECEIVERS (18): Anquan Boldin, Donald Driver, Larry Fitzgerald, *-Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Brandon Lloyd, Brandon Marshall, Derrick Mason, Herman Moore, Muhsin Muhammad, Jordy Nelson, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, *-Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, *-Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker, Roddy White
TIGHT ENDS (6): Vernon Davis, Zach Miller, Greg Olsen, Wesley Walls, Delanie Walker, Jason Witten
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (22): *-Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Ryan Clady (T), David DeCastro (G), *-Jahri Evans (G), Jordan Gross (T), Ryan Kalil (C), Olin Kreutz (C), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Tom Nalen (C), Maurkice Pouncey (C), Jeff Saturday (C), Josh Sitton (G), Joe Staley (T), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), *-Marshal Yanda (G)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (13): John Abraham (DE also LB), Geno Atkins (DT), Jurrell Casey (DT),Elvis Dumervil (DE), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Jay Ratliff (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Justin Smith (DE), Ted Washington (NT/DT), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT)
LINEBACKERS (14): NaVorro Bowman, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, Thomas Davis, James Farrior, London Fletcher, James Harrison, A.J. Hawk, *-Luke Kuechly, Clay Matthews III, Dat Nguyen, Takeo Spikes, *-Terrell Suggs, Lee Woodall
DEFENSIVE BACKS (15): Eric Berry (S), Kam Chancellor (S), Nick Collins (S), DeAngelo Hall (DB), Rodney Harrison (S), James Hasty (CB), Carnell Lake (DB), Allen Rossum (DB), Asante Samuel (CB), Patrick Surtain (CB), Earl Thomas (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), *-Darren Woodson (S)
PUNTERS/KICKERS (7): David Akers (K), Gary Anderson (K), Jason Hanson (K), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Shane Lechler (P), *-Adam Vinatieri (K)
SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB)
*-Previous finalist; underline indicates first-time eligible
DOLPHINS HALL OF FAMERS
The Dolphins have 11 Hall of Famers, players whose biggest contributions came while with the team or who made a big impact with Miami.
The list consists of Coach Don Shula, quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, running back Larry Csonka, wide receiver Paul Warfield, offensive linemen Jim Langer, Larry Little, and Dwight Stephenson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and linebackers Nick Buoniconti and Zach Thomas.
Other Hall of Famers who spent time with Miami but made their name with another organization include executives George Young and Bobby Beathard, head coach Jimmy Johnson, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receiver Cris Carter, and linebacker Junior Seau.