What Dolphins Should Expect from the New York Jets
The Miami Dolphins will be looking for that elusive first victory of the 2025 season when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.
This will be a battle of 0-3 teams, with the New York Jets having lost against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with first-year head coach Aaron Glenn looking for his first victory as well.
To get the lowdown on the Jets and the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night, New York Daily News Jets beat reporter Antwan Staley was a guest on the All Dolphins Podcast for a recent episode and here are some of the highlights (please not the comments were edited in some places for clarity and space purposes). You can find the full conversation here.
BREAKING DOWN THE DOLPHINS-JETS
Q. Yeah, I guess the biggest question right now is who's who's worse, the Dolphins or the Jets, you know?
AS: Yeah, I think it's well, I think the Dolphins are more talented team. That doesn't necessarily mean they're better, but I do think they they have more talent on the offense and defense side of the ball. I think the Jets are a younger team that's still, with a new coach there, they're still trying to find their way. And obviously, trying to get their program, they're, you know, what they identity now basically with Aaron Glenn. So yeah, I think it's been a tough draw for them, but they've they've been in two out of three first three games of the season, so that's also a positive for them.
Q. The one difference between the two organizations is the Dolphins right now are almost like in a downslope, whereas the Jets are at the beginning of a new program under new head coach Aaron Glenn. So I'm thinking almost in a way the situation is less, which is what I'm looking for, undesirable for the Jets. than it is for the Dolphins.
AS: Yeah, I think the Jets were in a similar situation last year where you had Robert Saleh had Aaron Rodgers. You had Joe Douglas, the general manager. They felt like they had to win. They knew what it was like. They knew they came under fire.
Q. So you mentioned that it's not going to be pleasant either in New York or in Miami for whichever team goes 0 -4. Could I not make the argument with the Jets, did the fans not kind of see this coming?
AS: I mean, this is their rebuilding, new head coach, new quarterback. You would think so. But I think the last couple of years, the Jets have been going for it with Aaron Rodgers and now they thought they still had some of the similar type of talent where they could contend in the AFC. Me personally, I tried to prepare people for what was to come. I felt like they're trying, they're getting new players in there. They got a lot of new staff in there as well. And they're trying to see who's going to be part of their program long term. So a lot of these guys are still solid guys, but at the same time, yes, it's a bit of a retool and rebuilding situation. I thought they were going to win six games this year, but a lot of Jets fans, I think they're projecting their previous trauma onto Aaron Glenn thinking, well, it's been 15 years since they made the playoffs. He has nothing to do with that. Uh, it's, it's just a matter of them being upset because of it's been a long time since they've been able to compete.
Q. I have to ask you on a personal level as a as a jets reporter. Do you miss Aaron Rodgers at all?
AS. Yeah, I do. Actually, I miss his comments. Every time you went in on Wednesday or Thursday, you knew you were getting the story. It's a lot of baggage that comes with him, but the good part about it is he would always give you something to say too. So I do miss that part of it. I don't miss the extracurricular things that come with him, but in that sense he's going to give you some stuff to work with on a weekly basis. I do miss that part of it. So yes and yes and no to answer your question.
Q. One of the starters for the Jets offense didn't start against the Bucs, but he started two games and it's the No. 1 tight end. Obviously very familiar to Dolphin fans because he happens to be the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. That is Mason Taylor. So your assessment through three games?
AS: I think they haven't been able to get him the ball a little bit as much as they want to. I mean, Tyrod Taylor threw a pick-six on Sunday to Garrett Wilson, but Mason Taylor was actually wide open in the middle of the field in this time. He missed him. So I think he struggled a little bit just adapting to the NFL in that sense too, especially with the quarterback position that has, it's kind of been uneven. And I also think that blocking has been a big issue too. Then again, you look at the people he had to go up against, he had to go up against TJ Watt the first week, going up against Joey Bosa the second week. And then now you're going to be against Hassan Redick. And it's probably not going to get any easier this week, where you end up having either some kind of combination or Jaelan Phillips and obviously Bradley Chubb. And then you have Chop Robinson as well. He really struggled with the blocking aspect of it, but I think as a receiver, it's going to come along too. It's only been three games. A lot of people want these guys as rookies to be finished products, but that it's not necessary the case. They have to adapt. They have to develop to it at their own rate as well. And I think it's gonna just take some time, but I still like the player. I still think he's gonna be really good. And I think it's gonna be ultimately just how the quarterback position continues to evolve with the jets.
Q. The Jets first-round pick was an offensive tackle for the second consecutive year. So how are those two young tackles, Ole Fashanu and then Armand Membou this year performing so far and what's their outlook?
AS: Membou has been tremendous. He's been playing at an All-Pro level, like, which is crazy to say, uh, for a 21 year old. I mean, he he's only let up six pressures through three games and has not allowed the sack. And I mean, we're talking about some of his names as far as NextGen stats. I think the only, some of the other guys that have done it, we're all, all pro guys and you know, he's playing at a very high level early on. I think Fashanu, it was kind of struggled a little bit. He's only given up a sack, but he's let up. I think he's given up like 12 or 13 pressures, which is a lot. Uh, he's not, You're not giving up sacks. I guess that's the good side. The bad news is he is giving up a lot of pressures. But it also goes back to what I said earlier. They've had some tough matchups as far as defensive lines the first three weeks of the season. So I think the truth is kind of in the middle there. He's still learning a little bit at the NFL.
Q. What have been some of the issues on defense?
AS: I think they lead the league in missed tackles throughout the first three weeks as well. It's not good. Like I think it is surprising because they returned eight starters to that unit from last year and they're just not playing up to the potential that they were supposed to, especially when you've got big-money guys like Quinnen Williams and also Sauce Gardner on there who just got that big contract extension. I mean, they played decently but you need those guys to be able to produce there and here's a nugget for you — and I think you know this as well — the Jets and the Dolphins are actually two of the teams that do not have a takeaway right now. The only other team is the Commanders. So it's no wonder why you're 0 -3 when you're turning the ball over.
Q. Do you have a feel for how this game plays your level of confidence of the Jets get their first win of the season?
AS: I probably go with the Dolphins. I just think they're better. I think they're gonna split it with each other, too I think there are two teams that are even, though I got yelled at by Dolphins fans early before the season started (when I said) I think they're going to finish with a similar type record. I think maybe the Dolphins finished maybe a win or two more. Maybe they get six or seven wins. I think the Jets probably looking at five or six wins there. I think both of these teams, are going to be third and fourth place in the AFC East. But I think in this game ... the Jets have a ton of injuries right now on the defensive side of the ball. And even before that, they were still struggling. And I think it's going to be a bit of a get right game for the Dolphins and Tua. So long as he can hold on to the ball and doesn't turn it over, I think they're going to be fine. So I think the Dolphins probably end up winning by 10 points or so, but nothing would surprise me, especially in a game like this where you got two 0-3 teams.