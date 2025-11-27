What the Dolphins Are Planning for Cincinnati Game

The Miami Dolphins will be celebrating their 60th anniversary when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 and make a portion of their fan base very happy in the process.

The Dolphins announced their plans on Thanksgiving morning , and they will include wearing the throwback aqua uniforms for the first time this season.

Per the Dolphins' message on social media, the Dolphins will toast before the game their Founding Members from the 1966 inaugural season to celebrate their most loyal fans, and during the game the team will honor some of the greatest players from each decade of Dolphins football.

The Dolphins also plan of reflecting on some of the most significant moments in franchise history.

The finishing touch will be the throwback uniforms, which the Dolphins haven't worn since last Thanksgiving for their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

They were wearing the white throwbacks that night, but it will be the aqua throwbacks for this Cincinnati game. The last time they wore the aqua throwbacks was for the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

THE UNCERTAINTY OF THE CINCY GAME

The biggest question regarding that game against the Bengals on December 21 is what time it will take place.

Because the Dolphins currently have a 4-7 record and Cincinnati stands at 3-8 heading into its Thanksgiving night road game against the Baltimore Ravens, the possibility certainly exists it could be flexed out of prime time — particularly when there's an attractive alternative like Baltimore at New England that's not locked into a national TV spot at the moment.

The NFL will make the decision no later than six days before the Week 16 Sunday slate — or Monday, December 15, to be precise.

The Dolphins are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium that Monday night, and for those wondering the deadline to switch that game is next Wednesday, though we have a hard time envisioning the NFL flexing out the Steelers when they're in playoff contention because they're always a big television draw.

The Dolphins face the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets over the next two weeks and very well could be 6-7 heading into that Pittsburgh game when the NFL has to make the call for Week 16,

But after playing in Baltimore, the Bengals next have to travel to Buffalo and then face the Ravens again in Cincinnati, so there's certainly a chance they could be 3-11 after 14 games.

Cincinnati will have Joe Burrow back at quarterback for its game at Baltimore, but it remains to be seen whether his presence can make the difference for what has been a bad Bengals team.

Either way, the Dolphins will be sporting the old-school look for that Cincinnati game.

