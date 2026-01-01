What to Make of Dolphins Adding Rookie QB in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback.

The team is signing rookie Cam Miller off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad to the active roster, according to his agency JL Sports. Miller was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft out of North Dakota State.

“We liked him coming out of the draft,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. “He showed great anticipation, conviction, toughness. He had a really good understanding of their offense, had really good timing and rhythm.

“He was a guy that we came out of the draft process that we really liked, and we’re glad it kinda worked out.”

Smith added that Miller won’t be a factor in the team’s prep this week, as it was more about getting him in the building for the future.

Miller gives the Dolphins four quarterbacks on the active roster, joining Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers. We don’t know what corresponding move the Dolphins have made to make room for Miller.

It’s pretty rare to see teams carry four quarterbacks, but since the Dolphins are down to their final game and out of playoff contention, they easily can just place an injured veteran on injured reserve to make room for Miller.

The Scouting Report on Cam Miller

Miller, listed at 6-1, 211 pounds, started four seasons at North Dakota State, helping the program remain among the best in the FCS. He started in 56 games, finishing with a 45-11 record, the third most wins in FCS history.

Miller helped the Bison win two FCS national championships, beating Montana State in 2021 and 2024. He broke NDSU career records for total offense yards (11,998), completion percentage (.694), completions (759), and passing yards (9,721), and finished second in attempts (1,094) and touchdowns (81).

Miller also appeared in three games during the Raiders’ preseason. He completed 54.1% of his passes for 203 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also took seven sacks in those three games.

Tom Brady, a minority owner for the Raiders, reportedly approved of Las Vegas drafting him.

"He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up, and his motion," Raiders GM John Spytek told The Athletic's Dan Pompei, when Spytek was in communication with Brady. "And he thought he had the potential to improve."

You can’t deny Miller’s success at North Dakota State, but the tape shows a player who is a little physically limited. He can struggle to drive passes into tight windows and create outside of structure.

However, Miller’s toughness and quick-game accuracy got him drafted, and those traits do project well to a potential backup role. The Dolphins have a type at QB under Mike McDaniel, and Miller definitely checks a lot of those boxes, for better or worse.

Ultimately, the Dolphins need to take as many swings at quarterback as possible between now and the start of the 2026 season. Miller shouldn’t be expected to be major factor in the team’s QB room next year, but there’s no downside to getting him into the building.

