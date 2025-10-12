What Tua Wants to See From His Teammates
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes some players could do more to help the team.
The Dolphins have lost five of six games to begin the season after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. When asked how he can help keep teammates focused on turning the season around, Tagovailoa said that players haven’t been on time for player-led meetings.
“I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate what we’re expecting out of the guys,” Tagovailoa said after the 29-27 loss. “We’re expecting this. Are we getting that? Are we not getting that?
“Guys showing up to player-only meetings late… there’s a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make these things mandatory? Do we not have to make them mandatory? It’s a lot of things of that nature that nature and it starts with the little things like that.”
Player participation is a multi-year issue with the Dolphins. Coach Mike McDaniel spoke at the end of last season about having to fine players who didn’t attend practice and meetings. However, he said players have been accountable for what the coaching staff expects.
“Player-led meetings are extra things outside of what I demand,” McDaniel said Sunday. “We've been very accountable to me. It sounds like there was something on [Tagovailoa’s] mind with regard to the specific meetings with a couple of individuals that he was trying to get corrected with direct communication. I think that's the only way to lead, as far as where we've been as a program. I think we've opened the air, and it's very clear how we hold people accountable, and my non-negotiables with all those things.
“It's clear he's sending a message. But from my standpoint, everything that I've asked of the guys, they have delivered on. I'm sure whoever he's talking to, they'll deliver as well, as he's a direct communicator with his teammates.”
Sunday was only the second game this season that the Dolphins had fewer than five penalties, but they lost the turnover battle 3-1. Tagovailoa completed 21 of 32 attempts for 205 yards and threw three interceptions.
The Dolphins scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to have a chance to beat the Chargers, but were also held to 13 points and turned the ball over twice through the first 45 minutes.
Miami took the lead when Tagovailoa threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller with 46 seconds left, which was too much time for the Chargers. Nyheim Hines returned the kickoff 40 yards, and Justin Herbert connected with Ladd McConkey for a 42-yard reception to set up the game-winning field goal with five seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins are struggling to close out games, and while McDaniel insists players have been accountable, Tagovailoa sees teamwork as the only path forward.
"We've got to continue to stay together," he said. "Everyone is going to want to say what they want to say but we've got to continue to stay together. We've got to continue to strive to get better and do things a different way. It has to be different. It has to be different. You can't do the same things expecting that we're going to get a different result."