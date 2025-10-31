Why McDaniel Sticking Around Isn't Surprising Following GM Change
Among all of the fanfare that came from the Miami Dolphins finally parting ways with general manager Chris Grier, there was another report about one of the team’s key decision-makers.
The Dolphins are expected to keep head coach Mike McDaniel through the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
McDaniel was asked about whether owner Stephen Ross’ tone has changed in their recent conversations on Friday, and the head coach gave a simple answer: No.
His team is off to a rough 2-7 start this season, and he’s just 30-30 in the regular season through four years, while being 0-2 in the postseason with the Dolphins.
Head coaches have been fired for less, but despite that, it shouldn’t be surprising that Ross is keeping McDaniel around.
Why McDaniel Surviving the Season Isn’t Shocking
The product on the field isn’t good, but if you’ve been paying any attention to the reporting around the Dolphins in recent weeks, it’s pretty clear that Ross is desperate for McDaniel to be successful.
Every week, national reporters have taken to the airwaves to say that Ross wants to remain patient and that he likes McDaniel. Those reporters have sources inside the building. They’re not just getting those reports from nowhere.
It’s also prudent to look at Ross’ history regarding firing head coaches.
Ross has fired four head coaches during his time as Dolphins owner, which began in 2009: Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, and Brian Flores.
Sparano was fired after 13 games into his fourth season, and Philbin was let go just four games into his fourth season. After that, Ross allowed his head coaches to finish out the season — both Gase and Flores were fired quickly after the season ended.
Another factor to consider is that Ross gave McDaniel an extension just last season. It runs through the 2028 season, so combining that with Ross’ history and all the reports about how much McDaniel is liked, it’s not shocking he’ll last the season.
What’s the Benefit of Moving off McDaniel Now?
It’s fair for fans to be upset with McDaniel’s performance. It hasn’t been up to anyone’s expectations, but there really isn’t much of a benefit to firing him right now.
The Dolphins’ season is essentially over, regardless of who the head coach is. The team is 2-7 and won’t make the playoffs for the second-straight season. Pivoting to an interim head coach isn’t changing that.
If you’re worried about “accountability,” that’s fair. However, the team's parting ways with Grier makes him accountable. That’s pretty meaningful, given how long he’s been with the team (since 2000, given GM title in 2016).
Is there really a difference between letting McDaniel finish the season and firing him when the season is over? No, there’s really not. With Grier out in the front office, the team can get a jump on GM candidate research and then let that hire run the entire HC search process.
Of course, this leaves the door open for McDaniel to convince Ross to keep him around. The Dolphins sort of climbed their way out of a 2-6 record last season, so it’s not too crazy to imagine that being enough to earn McDaniel another chance.
Barring a miracle turnaround, we’d recommend the Dolphins clean house this offseason. McDaniel has some positive traits, but he’s gotten plenty of chances to get the Dolphins over the hump, but hasn’t. We'll have the whole season to discuss that, though.
Still, the team keeping him through the season is hardly shocking, considering Ross’ history.
