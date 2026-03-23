Why Size Shouldn't Matter to Dolphins in Draft (Sort Of)

With a new general manager, it can be challenging to get a read on preferences and the direction he’ll go related to a draft in his first season. Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan was mentored for his position by a franchise that stuck to a model, one based on size to a large extent.

But there is a current miscalculation making the rounds among draft speculators attempting to predict what Sullivan will do. The Green Bay draft model can be strictly adhered to or viewed as a preference more than a black-and-white set of numbers.

There is a simple formula inside the formula. Just like the Packers value some players more than others as it relates to where they will select them in the draft, how strict they stick to the size parameters they prefer is largely based on what position the draftee plays.

WHERE THE PACKERS HAVE BEEN INFLEXIBLE

It is absolutely true that Green Bay takes size, speed and the Relative Athletic Score seriously. It especially does so at cornerback and on the offensive and defensive interior.

Green Bay’s starting five offensive linemen in 2025 averaged 6-5. What the Packers like to do is avoid interior linemen for the most part and instead draft tackles to play both inside and out. In their view, it gives a team both length and movement skills at all five spots.

At cornerback, length is the priority. A prospect under 5-11 is highly unlikely to be selected but one with short arms can just be automatically scrapped from your draftee list. The Packers — and possibly the Dolphins under Sullivan — will stick to the model at corner.

The Packers tend to draft taller defensive tackles as well – they had nine on their roster taller than 6-4 last year -- but there’s more to that story overall.

WHERE THE PACKERS HAVE BEEN WILLING TO BEND

There are a few ways that Green Bay is willing to move away from size, though it will typically remain the preference.

The Packers will take linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers and safeties who aren’t necessarily considered “big.” At these positions, a player being dynamic can offset being prototypical or large. In 2023, Green Bay took EDGE Edgerrin Cooper in round one. Cooper is 6-2, 229 but makes up for it wholeheartedly by being fast, explosive and multiple. That last word is key.

Moreover, new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley changed their strategy a little in the last few years because outside of tackles, the most important trait for Hafley is multiplicity. Miami may draft a player who in other years could be considered a ‘tweener,’ an unflattering phrase which means they aren’t ideal at any position.

To Hafley, a "tweener" who is fast and explosive is a chess piece and sometimes preferred. Hafley likes to show simulated pressures out of a base defense typically. For full effect, it’s important that an opposing quarterback believe that the player threatening to come is believable. At the same time, if he thinks that player can just as easily drop into coverage, it can lead to a split-second of indecision, and ultimately, a defensive win.

Sometimes a prospect cannot offer multiplicity because their size/speed combination is prohibitive whereas a player somewhere in the middle may be more of a fit, and that is absolutely outside of the parameters of the “Green Bay Way.”

ONE EXAMPLE FOR THIS YEAR

One player who might be attractive to Sullivan and Hafley this year is an undersized linebacker. Well, that’s one view.

Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis measured 6-1, 220 at the NFL Scouting Combine, anything but ideal for a pro. Louis, however, is elite in pass coverage. In the eyes of a defense that prefers versatility, Louis (who ran a 4.53) is not blazing fast for a safety, but fast for linebacker. Pair that with the coverage skills and there’s a player who can line up at weakside linebacker or box safety and there’s no way of telling until post-snap.

The Packers philosophy isn’t one rooted in anything all too complicated. It’s really about money.

In placing a higher value in drafting quarterbacks, edge rushers, outside cornerbacks and offensive tackles, the team not only attempts to cover its bases at the most important positions on a football team, it also is seeking to play a smarter end game financially as those four positions are the most expensive once a rookie contract ends.

So, building a locker room happens through the draft at those positions, and if those players end up being good, the second contract comes and a team knows what it has instead of what comes with a hired gun through free agency.

It is this entire picture that comes into play. It is long term and it is strict in what it considers cornerstones.

But it would be unwise to look at every prospect at every position as being equal in how important this organization will value size, at least based on the learnings of its new general manager.