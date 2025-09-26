Why the Dolphins O-Line Remains in Flux
Four weeks into the 2025 NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins offensive line remains in flux as it continues to look for some improvement.
The latest setback involved the in-game benching of right guard Kion Smith in favor of veteran Daniel Brunskill, who gave up a quick pressure on the play that resulted in the key interception late in the 31-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
As the Dolphins prepare to face the New York Jets on Monday night, offensive coordinator Frank Smith says coaches are still in an evaluation process when it comes to who will start at right guard.
The Dolphins, of course, are without veteran James Daniels, who landed on IR after sustaining a pec injury in the season opener at Indianapolis.
"I think it's just all overall, OK, you lose James early and you're working through that process, hopefully to have him back at some point," Smith said Thursday morning. "And then ultimately, you're working through all the scenarios that best can put us in position. You just wanna make sure that for us, we're having the right guys, right situation, and we wanna put guys in the best position to be successful. We're just trying to work to find the right fit.
"Because once you have injuries, OK, what's the right fit? How are we gonna play it out? And I think that's ultimately what we're always working at through all positions, making sure we got the right guys in the right spots. Like for us right now, it's just like we're working through just all the variables. I think we're going to work the process all the way through the week to make sure we have what decision we're gonna go with for Monday night."
Daniels isn't the only starter on IR, of course, because Austin Jackson also is on there with a toe injury.
Both players are eligible to come off IR following the Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers, though it's too early to know exactly when either will be back.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have an issue of a different kind at left guard, with rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea experiencing some growing pains at the start of his NFL career.
While this isn't the end-all, be-all in terms of evaluation, it's not good news for the Dolphins that Savaiinaea is ranked 76th out of 76 guards graded by Pro Football Focus through three weeks, while Smith is next-to-last at 75th.
Having said all that, the offensive line hasn't been a complete disaster so far in 2025.
But it also has not been good.
And not having a clear starter (assuming it's not simply an issue of the Dolphins not wanting to divulge the information) at one position a few days before a game definitely isn't ideal.