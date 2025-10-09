Why Waller's Success Hasn't Surprised the Dolphins
In just two short games, Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is being talked about like a potential candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.
With 105 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions through two games, his production trajectory could lead right into that award.
Dolphins coaches have clearly taken notice of Waller's production in limited time and attributed his "youth" as a football player despite the fact he turned 33 last month.
Assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree certainly sees that about Waller's resurgence.
"It's funny because they want to talk about his age. And it truly is a number because he hasn't played a lot of football," Embree said.
Dating back to being drafted in 2015 and playing through the 2020 season before the change to 17 games, Waller has played in 54. That would equate to just over three and a quarter seasons.
From 2021 to 2023, he played in 32 games, which is just under two seasons. So in theory, Waller has played about six seasons thus far.
"As far as compared to how many years he's been in the league, between practice squad stuff, the retirement, maybe some injuries, I felt like when you watched his tape, it did not surprise me that he was able to do the things that he could do because he was still a young player as far as football," Embree said.
That youth as a football player could be attributed to Waller stepping away from football to better himself. He also made a good point regarding stepping away not meaning it's a setback.
"I think from the lens of facing adversity, whether it’s failure or just running into problems, making mistakes, shooting yourself in the foot, there’s an ability to bounce back and be resilient," Waller said of his time away from football. "I think also they can look at the aspect of if you take time to step away and take care of yourself, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re behind."
The idea of having a "younger" body for football is also lost on Waller. He echoed Embree's sentiment regarding being less aged than most 33-year-old players.
“I’ve had two separate years off, so that probably takes a year’s worth of hits, grinding practices, off your body, so it probably extends your career a little bit," Waller said. "Most times, 33, you think guys are done or almost on their way out, but I think having some time built in where I was able to step away from the game helps me come back to be able to have a little bit more for a longer period of time.”
Even with the hip injury Waller suffered to start the season, he has still found his way back to being productive in limited time. Now, the Dolphins need to discuss giving him more offensive snaps moving forward.
Waller on Handling on a Bigger Role Moving Forward
Waller played 16 snaps in Week 4 and 32 in Week 5. When asked about his ability to handle more, he welcomed the idea despite facing the Miami heat.
“Yeah, I felt like I handled it well," Waller said. "It will be another jump. I think it will be a first game, 1 o’clock, in the heat in Miami, will be a grind, but I think I’m definitely capable of taking a jump."
Waller was essentially shut down in the second half of the Dolphins' loss to the Carolina Panthers and was not targeted once. Despite the lack of production, he is ready for an increase in snaps heading into Week 6.
More responsibility could also mean more offensive looks for Waller, apart from lining up as a receiver. This is something he is willing to do, which is to take advatage of whatever opportunity comes his way.
“For me in my career, I’ve kind of taken the approach of being efficient," Waller said. "I can’t control the number of opportunities or targets that come my way ... there may be other things I could do to impact the game, whether it’s a key block or making people bite down on me so other people can get open. Knowing that having an impact on the game doesn’t always have to do with targets, and when it does come my way, I try to make the best of it."