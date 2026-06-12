Offseason Program Recap: 2026 Draft Class Progress Report and Stock Watch

Even though the Miami Dolphins wrapped up their offseason program Thursday, their rookies are expected to be at the Baptist Health Training Complex for a few more days as part of the NFL Rookie Development Program.

But for all practical purposes, their introduction to NFL life has completed its first major step.

Among those rookies were the team's league-high 13 picks from the 2026 NFL draft, from 12th overall selection Kadyn Proctor to seventh-round choice Max Llewellyn.

For the most part, it was a solid start for that group (as much evaluation as can be done in spring practices), with as always some highs and some lows.

Here is our breakdown of what we observed from each of the 13 draft picks in the spring along with, perhaps more importantly, where they stand six weeks before the start of training camp.

EVALUATING THE SPRING WORK OF THE 2026 DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

OL KADYN PROCTOR, ROUND 1

The Dolphins made it clear very early their plan was to start off Proctor at left guard after he had played left tackle at Alabama, and by all appearances it was a seamless transition. Because of the nature of practice, we can't recall a singular "wow" moment like a pancake block or a distinctive stonewalling on a pass rush, but everything looked like it should have. Looking forward, the expectation is that Proctor will remain at left guard for his rookie season and the Dolphins truly have the makings of a dominant left side of the offensive line with him and Patrick Paul.

CB CHRIS JOHNSON, ROUND 1

Johnson's spring was a success simply from the standpoint of his ability to line up in the slot and outside, and then on top of that he showed off his ability to make plays on the ball — no picks in the sessions open to the media, but a couple of pass breakups and good coverage. He was projected as a Day 1 starter when he was drafted and nothing has changed there.

LB JACOB RODRIGUEZ, ROUND 2

It was all in all a pretty quiet spring for Rodriguez until the last open OTA when he delivered the kind of play that made him a top NFL prospect, the punch-out against wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to force a fumble after a short reception over the middle. After the spring, the likely projection for Rodriguez would be a situational role as a rookie, though that could change with a strong training camp.

Jacob with the punch 🥊, Ronnie with the scoop 🤲 pic.twitter.com/Q8vZB3PjaX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 10, 2026

WR CALEB DOUGLAS, ROUND 3

Probably the most controversial Dolphins pick in 2026, Douglas unfortunately wasn't able to do much in his first spring to convince all the skeptics. He ended the offseason program working on the side after sustaining a minor injury, this after some uneven performances (inconsistent hands) in the open practices. There's still a big opportunity ahead for Douglas because the Dolphins' wide receiver rotation remains wide open.

TE WILL KACMAREK, ROUND 3

The offseason program never was going to be the time for the Ohio State product to shine because of the lighter aspect of practices, and that's how it played out. What we saw, though, was a sure-handed receiver in drills who will make the play when his number is called. While he was overshadowed by other tight ends in the spring, Kacmarek still will play a prominent role in 2026.

WR CHRIS BELL, ROUND 3

Bell's offseason program went exactly as everyone should have expected as he simply worked on the side continuing his rehab from his November ACL injury. The big question now is whether Bell will be ready for the start of training camp or have to start off on PUP, and how much of a factor he could become as a rookie with a delayed start.

EDGE TREY MOORE, ROUND 4

Moore overall had a pretty quiet spring in terms of standing out in spring performances, though looking ahead it's clear that head coach Jeff Hafley has a vision for how to use him as a chess piece on defense. He likely won't start but figures to get his share of snaps on defense.

LB KYLE LOUIS, ROUND 4

The coverage ability that made Louis such an intriguing prospect was pretty apparent all spring, highlighted by his pick-six in an early OTA. Like Moore, he figures to have a role on defense as a rookie, perhaps at linebacker, perhaps as a nickel.

S MICHAEL TAAFFE, ROUND 5

Like Moore, Taaffe wasn't particularly noticeable during the spring practices open to the media and it might be that his role as a rookie will be primarily on special teams.

WR KEVIN COLEMAN JR., ROUND 5

Outside of Malik Washington, Coleman might have been the most impressive wide receiver in the spring practices open to the media as he constantly got open and made catches over the middle. With the receiver rotation so wide open at this time, Coleman could put himself in line for a big role if he can continue his strong work in training camp.

TE SEYDOU TRAORE, ROUND 5

Traore made a couple of catches during the open spring practices and looked the part with his size and mobility, but again the lack of physicality in the practices didn't give him a chance to showcase blocking ability. Traore will need a strong training camp not only to secure his roster spot but earn playing time with Greg Dulcich and Kacmarek clearly at the top of the tight end depth chart.

G DJ CAMPBELL, ROUND 6

Campbell certainly looks the part, but there's not much else we can say about his spring performance because nothing stood out one way or the other. The big test will come with the pads on, which is when Campbell will have to prove he deserves a spot on the 53 or — and this is a long shot — can make a push for the starting right guard spot.

EDGE MAX LLEWELLYN, ROUND 7

Llewellyn does bring size at the edge defender spot, but he had a pretty uneventful spring performance, outside of a negative in the final open OTA when he let running back Donovan Edwards get behind him in coverage. Even though the Dolphins have a questionable edge defender group, Llewellyn still has his work cut out for him simply to make the 53-man roster.