Dolphins Rookie Power Rankings: Who Starts, Who Might Get Cut

Miami Dolphins rookies reported to training camp this week, all 24 of them.

That group consists of the team's NFL-high 13 picks in the 2026 draft, along with 11 undrafted free agents.

With the Dolphins at the start of a rebuilding project, a lot of those rookies will play key roles this upcoming season and a good number of them could wind up starting, whether on a full-time or occasional basis.

Of course, not all 24 rookies will make the 53-man roster because that would defy all logic, but who knows?

Until training camp practices start next week, those rookies are getting acclimated and prepping for the start of their first NFL camp.

With that background, here's our power ranking of every Dolphins rookie based on potential, likely impact in 2026 and spring performance. We also divided our ranking into a few tiers.

CLEAR STARTERS

1. G Kadyn Proctor — Proctor always was going to start from Day 1, the only question being at what spot. He sure looked the part of a big-time first-round pick in the spring.

2. CB Chris Johnson — Johnson is going to be a key member, perhaps the "key" member, of the secondary right off the bat. His spring also was very encouraging.

POTENTIAL STARTERS

3. TE Will Kacmarek — The Dolphins didn't take Kacmarek in the third round to not make use of his well-documented blocking skills. Even if he doesn't start, he'll play a big role on offense.

4. WR Caleb Douglas — While we weren't blown away by what we saw from Douglas before he was sidelined in the spring, he's got the size and speed the Dolphins want at wide receiver.

5. LB Kyle Louis — Louis' coverage skills were pretty obvious in the spring practices open to the media, and it says here Jeff Hafley will create a role for him.

LIKELY CONTRIBUTORS

6. LB Jacob Rodriguez — While Rodriguez projects as a future starter on defense, it might have to wait a bit because of the team's depth at linebacker. But he should get a lot of snaps regardless.

7. EDGE/LB Trey Moore — Jeff Hafley mentioned Moore's versatility more than once during the offseason and he figures to get a role.

8. WR Kevin Coleman Jr. — This one is a little tougher because the Dolphins do have a lot of options at wide receiver, but Coleman did look good in the spring.

ROLE TO BE DETERMINED

9. WR Chris Bell — This all comes down to when exactly Bell can start practicing and getting up to speed with the NFL game and the Dolphins offense. Once he gets there, he should play a prominent role on offense.

10. S Michael Taaffe — Maybe the toughest rookie to gauge, Taaffe could wind up playing exclusively on special teams as a rookie just as much as he could end up starting. We do need to see more from him than we saw in the spring, though.

LOOKING TO MAKE THE ROSTER

11. EDGE Mason Reiger — The first undrafted free agent on our list, Reiger has the advantage of playing a position with very little depth. Camp will be his time to shine.

12. S Louis Moore — Another UDFA, Moore showed good coverage ability and instincts during the spring practices and it's not like the Dolphins have a lot of must-keep safeties.

13. TE Seydou Traore — The fifth-round pick from Mississippi State looked the part in the spring, but there's a lot of competition at tight end with Greg Dulcich, Kacmarek and Ben Sims.

14. G DJ Campbell — We'd suspect Campbell will make the team, but the Dolphins do have a lot of options at guard.

15. DT Rene Konga — While the Dolphins return their three 2025 draft picks at defensive tackle, Konga possesses the kind of pass-rushing ability that could earn him a job.

16. EDGE Max Llewellyn — The seventh-round pick out of Iowa didn't get the chance to show much in the spring given the nature of the practices, and he's no lock to make the roster. While the Dolphins will keep most of their draft picks, it would be pretty well for that draft class to go 13-for-13.

LONG SHOTS

17. C Jim Bonifas — Bonifas will have to try to duplicate what Andrew Meyer did two years ago in making the roster as a UDFA by beating out Meyer himself, and it might be a tall order.

18. QB Mark Gronowski — The Dolphins don't really need to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster if there's a big gap between Quinn Ewers and the No. 3 guy.

19. RB Anthony Hankerson — Hankerson will have to find a way to beat out not only Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II, but also Donovan Edwards and Carlos Washington Jr.

20. FB D.J. Herman — Converted to fullback after playing linebacker at San Diego State, Herman showed really good hands in the spring, but he's still a very long shot to make the team.

21. WR Donaven McCulley — The former Michigan player looked good in the spring, but the Dolphins just have too many bodies at wide receiver.

22. EDGE Rodney McGraw — McGraw is looking up at the veteran free agent pick-ups along with fellow rookies Llewellyn and Reiger.

23. T Kevin Cline — Cline has the benefit of having played for new assistant O-line coach Matt Applebaum at Boston College, but it's probably not going to be enough to get him on the 53. He does look like a good practice squad candidate, though.

24. DL Khalil Saunders — The presence of the three 2025 draft picks is a daunting challenge for a UDFA without a skill that stands out.