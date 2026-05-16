Ranking the Dolphins 2026 Games By Degree of Anticipation

The outside expectations may be low, but the Miami Dolphins still figure to be a fascinating team in 2026 as they embark on the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era.

The schedule certainly won't make things easy for Miami in the first year of its rebuilding program, but it will make for some interesting matchups, not to mention the two games that will feature coaching reunions.

Here then is our ranking of all 17 games on the schedule in terms of attractiveness/anticipation:

1. Week 1, at Las Vegas

This is the way it always will be with a new head coach that the first game should be the most anticipated. The Dolphins have talked about using a different style moving forward, and we get our first look against the Raiders. It would be an even more attractive matchup if top overall pick Fernando Mendoza, a South Florida product, started at quarterback for the Raiders.

2. Week 15, at Green Bay

Hafley's return to Lambeau Field makes for a great storyline, and the hope is the Dolphins can be competitive at that stage of the season.

3. Week 16, vs. L.A. Chargers

Right after the Hafley-Packers reunion comes the Mike McDaniel return to Hard Rock Stadium, and the matchup between his offense and a lot of his former defensive players should be fun to watch.

4. Week 17, vs. Buffalo

The Dolphins handled the Bills in this matchup at Hard Rock Stadium last year, and it'll be interesting to see whether the new-look Dolphins can repeat that feat.

5. Week 3, vs. Kansas City

This game ranks that high on our list with the anticipation that Patrick Mahomes will be at quarterback. In his last visit to Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins almost pulled off an upset before losing 33-27.

6. Week 4, at Minnesota

This will be the Dolphins' second game against former head coach Brian Flores, but he was a position coach with the Steelers in that first reunion game in 2022. This will be different.

7. Week 18, at New England

Of course, one of the biggest mysteries with this 2026 Dolphins team is how much progress they can make through the season, which might become the biggest goal since the playoffs don't seem like a realistic goal. How they fare against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium could be telling.

8. Week 9, vs. Detroit

Another reunion game, this one with Dan Campbell returning to the Dolphins as a head coach for the first time, 11 years after he finished the 2015 as interim head coach. Detroit also is a fun team to watch with all its offensive talent.

9. Week 10, at Indianapolis

This game will offer redemption to the returning Dolphins players, who were embarrassing at Lucas Oil Stadium in the 2025 season opener.

10. Week 11, at Buffalo

Any trip to Buffalo these days comes with the anticipation that maybe, just maybe, this is the year the Dolphins finally defeat the Bills on the road.

11. Week 14, vs. Chicago

The Bears were among the most exciting teams in the NFL last year with Caleb Williams pulling off fourth-quarter magic on a regular basis, and Hafley is familiar with him from his time with the Packers.

12. Week 5, vs. Cincinnati

Hafley's defensive chops will have to be on display here against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

13. Week 8, vs. New England

This will be the first home game against an AFC East opponent and an opportunity for the new-look Dolphins to show they can compete with the Patriots.

14. Week 12, vs. N.Y. Jets

There's nothing overly exciting about this matchup, but this probably is the most favorable matchup on the entire schedule.

15. Week 13, at Denver

The Broncos defense is not going to easy for Malik Willis and the Dolphins offense, but an upset win here would be huge.

16. Week 2, at San Francisco

The 49ers consistently are a tough matchup, and this year should be no different.

17. Week 7, at N.Y. Jets

If the Dolphins start off the season 0-6 — and they'll be underdogs in their first six games — then this becomes a more anticipated matchup. Otherwise, there's nothing overly exciting about the Jets.