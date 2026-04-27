2026 Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Projection: How Many Picks Make It?

The Miami Dolphins added 13 players through the 2026 NFL and about another half-dozen will be added as undrafted free agents once their signing becomes official around the start of the rookie minicamp.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has cautioned against expecting splash signings after June when the Dolphins will get a $20 million of cap space with the official financial processing of Bradley Chubb's release, though it's fair to expect a handful of veterans to be added to the roster before the start of training camp.

The bottom line, though, is that the Dolphins roster is mostly set for 2026, and the question now is who among those on it will make up the group the team will take into its season opener in September.

Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's very first 53-man roster projection of 2026:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

On the 53: Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller

Off: None

Analysis: The only question here is whether the Dolphins keep only two quarterbacks, particularly if they decide there's not much difference between Miller and UDFA Mark Gronowski and feel there's safe keeping one of them on the practice squad

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (3)

On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

Off: Donovan Edwards

Analysis: The wild card here just might be UDFA Le'Veon Moss, who once looked like a promising prospect at Texas A&M before he was sidetracked by a knee injury.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas (R), Chris Bell (R), Kevin Coleman Jr. (R), Malik Washington

Off: Tahj Washington, A.J. Henning, Theo Wease Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr.

Analysis: There's a chance here that Bell might begin the season on PUP, depending on his recovery from his torn ACL of November, and if that happens, that could make way for either Marshall or Wease. Outside of that, it's difficult to envision the Dolphins not keeping all three of their draft picks along with their two UFAs at the position.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek (R), Zack Kuntz, Jalin Conyers

Off: Seydou Traore, Ben Sims, Cole Turner

Analysis: Dulcich look like the two locks here, while there should be a battle for the final two spots that could go in all sorts of direction. Traore will get the benefit of the doubt as a rookie fifth-round pick, but we think Conyers will get the second spot of receiving specialist at the position.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)

On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, Jamaree Salyer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Kadyn Proctor (R), Charlie Heck, Andrew Meyer

Off: Carter Warren, Josh Priebe, Braeden Daniels, Kion Smith, DJ Campbell (R)

Analysis: Barring unforeseen circumstances, this group would appear pretty set, though the Dolphins certainly will give Campbell, their rookie sixth-round pick, every chance to make the roster. Keeping nine certainly wouldn't be out of the question, either.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Trey Moore (R), Max Llewellyn (R)

Off: Derrick McLendon, Seth Coleman, Robert Beal Jr., Cameron Goode

Analysis: This is a position where surprises wouldn't, well, surprise us. Goode will be tough to keep off the 53 because of his special teams contributions, but we have him beaten out by the seventh-round pick Llewellyn because the latter brings size to the unit that's lacking it.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

On the 53: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Matthew Butler

Off: Alex Huntley, Keith Cooper Jr.

Analysis: The Dolphins return five of their six defensive tackles from last year, including their three 2025 draft picks, so we certainly wouldn't expect major changes here.

DOLPHINS LINEBACKERS (6)

On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez (R), Ronnie Harrison Jr., Willie Gay Jr., Kyle Louis (R)

Off: Jackson Woodard, K.C. Ossai

Analysis: This seems pretty cut and dried at this time, though Woodard's special teams work could earn him some consideration.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: Storm Duck, JuJu Brents, Chris Johnson (R), Jason Marshall Jr., Isaiah Johnson, Alex Austin

Off: Ethan Robinson, Jason Maitre, Ethan Bonner, Miles Battle, Marco Wilson, Miles Battle, A.J. Green III

Analysis: This is by far the toughest position to predict on the entire roster because, quite frankly, there's just not much in terms of proven commodities but also a large group of players looking for second chances. The only sure things here would seem to be Chris Johnson (obviously), Brents and Duck. Keep in mind that the Green Bay model favors taller cornerbacks, which is problematic for Robinson and Maitre.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)

On the 53: Dante Trader Jr., Michael Taaffe (R), Zayne Anderson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Off: Omar Brown, Justin Colbert

Analysis: This position actually is even more lacking in proven commodities than cornerback and it's one spot where we should expect one or two veteran additions. So this could and should change before July, but Taaffe and Anderson both appear safe regardless.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIALISTS (3)

On the 53: K Riley Patterson, P Bradley Pinion, LS Taybor Pepper

Off: K Zane Gonzalez, P Seth Vernon, LS Tucker Addington

Analysis: For the first time since we can remember, the Dolphins will have competition at all three specialist spot, though there does appear to be a clear favorite at each.