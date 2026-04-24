Breaking Down the Move Up to Get Chris Johnson

Jon-Eric Sullivan clearly isn't afraid to move down or up the draft board, going 2-for-2 in the first round in his first draft as Miami Dolphins general manager.

His second trade involves moving up three spots in the back end of the first round, giving up one of the team's four third-round picks to go from 30 to 27 and received a late fourth-round selection in the deal.

After the trade, Sullivan selected cornerback Chris Johnson from San Diego State, a rock solid prospect described as "strong/physical" with NFL comparisons of Tre'Davious White and former Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah talked about Johnson's strong build and suggested he could wind up playing safety.

But cornerback is a more premium position and Johnson has the speed and skill set to play that spot in the NFL.

He'll step in and be an immediate starter for the Dolphins and hopefully hold down that spot for several years to come.

Johnson was the second cornerback taken in this draft after only Mansoor Delane of LSU, with highly talented Jermod McCoy of Tennessee sliding down because of concerns over a knee.

Johnson was selected ahead of other top cornerback prospects like Colton Hood of Tennessee and Aveion Terrell of Clemson.

This was the NFL.com scouting report from draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Scheme-versatile cornerback prospect with average size and the ability to play inside or outside. Johnson is consistent in mirroring the release from his pedal and rarely labors when transitioning with route breaks. While many college corners lean on lax officiating to grab and maul, Johnson stays disciplined. He trusts his footwork and technique to remain tight to the route. He attacks the catch point with run-through force and is a tenacious wrap-up tackler who can quickly end plays. Big receivers can steal some high-points, but not enough to cause concern. Johnson’s coverage versatility, toughness and athleticism should make him an early starter for a coverage-hungry team."

ANALYZING THE TRADE

The Dolphins obviously felt they needed to move up to be able to get Johnson, and there's probably a lot of merit to that.

And the price really wasn't that egregious, especially since the Dolphins had a surplus of third-round picks.

The Dolphins still have overall picks 75, 87 and 94, so giving up 90 to move up those three spots in the first round was not a big deal, particularly since they got a late fourth-round pick in return.

Most importantly, the Dolphins got a key piece for the secondary, which was massively lacking in proven commodities heading into the draft.

The Dolphins also could have gone with a wide receiver at 27 or defensive end/edge Keldric Faulk from Auburn, but it's difficult to have any issue with the selection of Johnson here.

This, unlike the choice of first-round pick Kadyn Proctor, was a clear swing for a double off the wall.