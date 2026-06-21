Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 66-70: Former First-Round Pick and 2026 Draft Class Member on the List

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 66-70

70. RB Donovan Edwards

The former University of Michigan standout didn't pan out with the New York Jets as a late-round draft pick and is hoping to jump-start his career in Miami, but it's difficult to envision him obtaining much of a role, if he ends up making the team.

69. S Omar Brown

Brown was among the first players the Dolphins signed after Jon-Eric Sullivan was hired and he did come over from the Green Bay Packers, but he didn't play last year after being waived with an injury settlement. The Dolphins do have openings at safety, but Brown does look like a long shot.

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

Goode has been with the Dolphins since arriving as a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but he's been mainly a special teams player and also has had more than his share of injuries — and, sure enough, he didn't practice during the spring sessions open to the media. At this time, he's only 50-50 to make the 53-man roster and it's difficult to envision a big role on defense.

67. WR Jalen Reagor

As we've indicated many times, the Dolphins absolutely were right to take a shot on the former first-round pick, though the expectations need to be kept realistic because history would suggest a player without a team who signed in June isn't likely to make the team, much less an impact.

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

We have arrived at our first 2026 draft pick on the list, and it figures it's the last of the 13 selections. After the offseason program, we'd make Llewellyn's chances of making the roster at maybe slightly less than 50-50, though we don't see him playing any kind of significant role regardless.