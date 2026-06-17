Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 86-90: Rookie QB Headlines First Group

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, the Dolphins have 90 players on their roster, with one vacant spot remaining because of the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is the first part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 86-90

90. G James Ester

Ester has the advantage of his familiarity with Sullivan and Hafley after spending the past two seasons in Green Bay, but the Dolphins have some numbers at the guard position and Ester is attempting a pretty significant transition after being a defensive tackle with the Packers. He seems like a very long shot to make the 53-man roster.

89. T Kevin Cline

Like Ester, Cline does have some familiarity with a member of the Dolphins coaching staff, in his case playing for new assistant offensive line coach Matt Applebaum at Boston College. But his chances of making the roster also would appear slim.

88. QB Mark Gronowski

Gronowski was signed as a rookie free agent after a collegiate career that saw him win two FCS titles at South Dakota State before playing one year at Iowa. His place in this ranking isn't so much a statement about Gronowski's chances of making the 53-man roster — though he'll have to beat out Cam Miller to get that done and that's if the Dolphins even want to keep three QBs on the active roster — but the chances of him appearing in a regular season game as a rookie free agent appear microscopic.

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

Cooper is among the young defensive tackles on the roster who are looking up at not only veteran Zach Sieler but also the three draft picks from last year — Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers. That's not even mentioning veteran Matthew Butler, who was re-signed as a free agent this offseason. The Dolphins also have other options among young defensive tackles.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

The Dolphins added veterans Josh Uche and David Ojabo in the offseason to join Chop Robinson, but rookie fourth-round pick Trey Moore also figures to get some snaps at edge and rookie free agent Mason Reiger is a better prospect this year than Coleman was last year coming out of Illinois. Coleman will have a hard time working his way onto the 53-man roster.