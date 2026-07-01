Setting the Stage for What's Ahead for Dolphins in July

July has arrived, and before the end of the month the Miami Dolphins will be kicking off their first training camp under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

That will be the highlight of the month for a franchise at the start of a rebuild under not only Hafley but also first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, but just one of the storylines to follow this month.

While the Dolphins' official training camp schedule has yet to be released, the NFL already has announced the team's reporting dates, and for Miami those are July 21 for rookies and July 28 for veterans.

That means the first practice of training camp should be Wednesday, July 29.

Based on precedent, it's fair to expect the first practice that will be open to fans to be Saturday, August 1.

Before the first training camp practice, players will have to undergo at physical and that will provide information of the overall health of the team.

Specifically, we'll find out which players will be ready for the start of training camp.

Those aren't will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list unless they go on injured reserve, though that would mean at that stage they'd be out for the entire season.

Candidates to start training camp on PUP, based on spring practice participation, include rookie third-round pick Chris Bell, along with cornerbacks Storm Duck and Darrell Baker Jr., and edge defender Robert Beal Jr.

Another player to watch in that sense would be veteran offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who was carted off the field during one open practice in the spring, though Hafley said he didn't believe it would be a long-term injury.

As a point of reference, last year the Dolphins placed newly acquired tight end Darren Waller and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg on PUP before the first practice, along with placing DB Ifeatu Melifonwu on the Active/Non-Injury list.

OTHER JULY STORYLINES TO WATCH

Roster Moves

The Dolphins roster currently stands at the limit of 91 players (including the exemption for IPP participant Seydou Traore), but you can count on some transactions before the end of the month.

There actually could be some moves before the start of camp as well, though that's not as much of a sure thing.

What we don't expect is the same kind of major move like we saw last year when the Dolphins acquired tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the New York Giants.

The Dolphins very well might be signing one or two free agents, but they likely will use the same approach of handing one-year, prove-it contracts for players at a career crossroads.

With the roster not nearly as established as in recent years, don't be surprised if the Dolphins keep making changes on the back end.

And the camp injuries could necessitate other moves, as was the case last July when cornerback Jack Jones was signed after free agent pick-up Artie Burns tore an ACL — that was followed in early August by Rasul Douglas being signed after Kader Kohou sustained the same injury.

The Brooks Watch

An ongoing storyline for the Dolphins involves linebacker Jordyn Brooks and his anticipated contract extension.

The feeling remains that it definitely will happen, though exactly when remains to be determined.

Certainly, it would be a nice way to kick off training camp.