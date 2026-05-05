Skylar and Snoop Reunited; Where They Rank Among Dolphins Backup QBs

Skylar Thompson has found himself another team, and the former Miami Dolphins backup is staying in the AFC North.

Thompson, who spent three seasons with the Dolphins, will be signing with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2022 Miami seventh-round pick will become the fifth quarterback on the Baltimore roster, joining Lamar Jackson, Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, and rookie free agents Joe Fagnano and Diego Pavia.

Thompson and Huntley were teammates with the Dolphins in 2024 when Thompson began the season as the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa and Huntley was signed after Thompson was injured during his first and only start of the season, a 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of that season.

Given that Thompson shined in the preseason last summer with the Steelers before he spent the entire season on injured reserve and has more NFL experience, there's a decent choice he could beat out the two rookies for a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster.

WHERE SNOOP AND SKYLAR STAND AMONG DOLPHINS BACKUPS

Thompson and Huntley were among the seven backup quarterbacks who started games for the Dolphins while Tua Tagovailoa was injured (or in one case benched).

The other five were Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2020, Jacoby Brissett in 2021, Teddy Bridgewater in 2022 and Quinn Ewers in 2025.

Before the Tua era, the other Dolphins backups post-Dan Marino included Damon Huard, Ray Lucas, Brian Griese, A.J. Feeley, Sage Rosenfels, Joey Harrington, Cleo Lemon, John Beck, Chad Henne, Chad Pennington, Tyler Thigpen, Matt Moore, Brock Osweiler and Josh Rosen.

That's 20 quarterbacks who started for the Dolphins in a backup capacity, and that includes Pennington, who gave way to Henne as the starter in 2010 after missing most of the previous season with a shoulder injury.

From this vantage point, it would be a close call for the top spot between Moore and Fitzpatrick, though the latter deserves an asterisk because he was the opening-day starter in 2020 and became the backup because the Dolphins decided they need to get Tagovailoa into the lineup.

So maybe he wasn't a true backup, and then the nod would go to Moore in a landslide.

Among the Tua backups, Bridgewater was the most effective, but he loses points for his inability to stay on the field because he left his two starts after one play and in the middle of the third quarter, respectively.

Brisssett would come in second in our ranking even though he went 3-0 because those losses came against eventual playoff teams Las Vegas and Tampa Bay, along with an Indianapolis Colts team that would finish 9-8.

Thompson gets points for being the starter when the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in the 2022 season finale, but let's not forget that was an ugly 11-6 win where the defense and kicker Jason Sanders did the heavy lifting.

Huntley had his moments in his five starts two seasons ago, even if he wasn't necessarily a good fit for an offense designed around quick, rhythm passing. Ewers did a solid job starting at the end of the season, though his numbers were modest.

The bottom line, though, is the Dolphins haven't often gotten the kind of backup quarterback play over the past 25 years they got for so many years when Don Strock was backing up Marino.