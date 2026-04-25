What Analysts are Saying About the Dolphins' Fourth-Round Picks

The third day of the NFL Draft is off and running, and the Miami Dolphins came into the day armed with seven picks, including two in the fourth round.

Those two picks fell within eight slots of each other, and the Dolphins continued to add to their defense, which is undergoing a transition with new head coach Jeff Hafley. The two players they were able to grab are pass rusher Trey Moore from Texas, and Kyle Louis from Pittsburgh.

What are the analysts around the draft saying about what the Dolphins were able toa dd in the fourth round?

The feedback on Trey Moore

The first of the two picks on the day was Trey Moore from Texas, who should help Miami’s pass rush as they look to replace Bradley Chubb.

“Moore is a highly productive, 46-game starter with flexible NFL positioning. He’s undersized and lacks NFL length as an edge defender, but he’s a skilled, instinctive rusher with a robust set of approaches,” NFL.Com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “ He won’t burn the edges with pure speed but he compensates for that with a deep bag of moves. In limited snaps, Moore showed potential at off-ball linebacker, but questions persist about his pursuit speed and ability to cover in the NFL. Some teams might label him a “tweener,” but I see a versatile prospect whose competitiveness and feel for the game should allow him to translate no matter the position he plays.”

He could be a player that moves all over Hafley’s even front, as he liked to move guys around during his time as defensive coordinator in Green Bay.

"Alignment-versatile edge with lots of experience and production but lacks length and size to stick at edge only in the NFL. May be a candidate for a move off-ball but unproven there,” said Ayrton Ostly from USA Today.

Ultimately, just like most other choices in the NFL Draft, the Dolphins are trying to add competition to their defense, which is undergoing a significant overhaul.

“The connection shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, as Sullivan was in Green Bay last year when the Packers drafted Moore’s old teammate, Barryn Sorrell in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft,” Kyle Crabbs of AtoZ Sports said. “Moore isn’t as big — but for Miami’s hybrid rush room, Moore will get a chance to compete. He’s got a good bag of pass rush moves and has enough functional athleticism to test the edges.”

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins deploy Moore with another undersized edge rusher in Chop Robinson already on the roster.

Regardless, adding another edge rusher is something that is always good practice for a defense in rebuild mode.

The feedback on Kyle Louis

Eight picks after adding an edge rusher to their team, the Dolphins were able to grab another hybrid player with linebacker/safety Kyle Louis from Pittsburgh just eight picks after adding Trey Moore.

Undersized linebacker/box safety who had more production and made fewer mental mistakes in 2024. Louis has the speed, athleticism and recognition to quickly find the football,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. “Whether in lurker mode from zone or clinging to the route in man, he’s very decisive in coverage and has the ball skills to flip the field. He struggles to take on blocks and leverage his gap in the run game. He often catches contact and becomes a drag-down tackler near the line and in space. Teams need to have a plan for how to use him, but versatile sub-package defenders with speed and cover talent are valuable in the league.”

There is a lot of dust to be settled in regards of Miami’s draft class, but this appears to be one of the most popular picks the Dolphins have made this weekend.

“The hallmark portion of Louis’ pre-draft process came at the Senior Bowl. Louis was sensational as a coverage player and showcased the ability to match both tight ends and running backs in the pass game,” Kyle Crabbs and Ryan Roberts of AtoZ Sports wrote. “That’s been a sore spot for the Dolphins in recent years, so getting a chance to pluck someone like Louis early on Day 3 is a terrific opportunity.



The floor for Louis feels like a sub-package coverage player and special teams contributor; but it isn’t hard to envision a player with his impact play ability gradually carving out a tailored, specialized starter role.”

When Jeff Hafley was with the Packers, he did not have a specialized player like Louis, but had two athletic linebackers in the middle of the field like Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker.

The closest comparison to what Hafley had in Green Bay was Kitan Oladapo, but he was buried on the bench during Hafley’s two years in Green Bay.

Ultimately, the Dolphins are adding more competition at linebacker and trying to Hafley as many tools in the belt that they can get.

“The Dolphins took a linebacker for the second time this draft, as they previously scooped Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech at pick No. 43. Louis is an interesting prospect. He's quite small for an NFL linebacker at 6-foot, 220 pounds, but he's a fantastic athlete with a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical jump,” CBS Sports wrote. “Louis showcased impressive range in college at Pittsburgh, piling up stats at both linebacker and in coverage. Over his final two seasons, he generated 182 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions. Louis isn't expected to line up in the box on every snap in the NFL because of his size, but he's a fluid player who rarely missed tackles in college. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley likely has a vision for Louis as a versatile defender.”